    ArsenalDownload App

    Charlie Nicholas Talks Alexis Sanchez, Laurent Koscielny Before Bayern-Arsenal

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
    Clive Rose/Getty Images
    Chris LakerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas has picked out Alexis Sanchez and Laurent Koscielny as potential weak links ahead of the Gunners' Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

    Arsenal travel to the Allianz Arena in Germany for the first leg of their last-16 encounter and will hope to grab an away goal to take back for the return fixture on March 7.

    But Nicholas has identified three areas he believes could prove a stumbling block to manager Arsene Wenger's ambitions, as reported by Sky Sports:

    Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, as much as I think of them, just don’t deliver enough in the big games.

    Mohamed Elneny will come back in, and unfortunately Francis Coquelin will be in there. I say unfortunately because even though he’s got that graft the team are lacking, he also has a red card in him.

    [...]

    If they get this system right, then I think Arsenal can walk away with a 1-1 draw, but I fear Laurent Koscielny will get exposed by Robert Lewandowski.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal challenges Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munchen during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern Munchen at the Emirates Stadium on October 20, 2015 in London, Unit
    Boris Streubel/Getty Images

    Nicholas' comments are in keeping with the opinion that Wednesday could be a tough night for Wenger and his team.

    Certainly, Arsenal will be up against it during the away leg against the Bundesliga leaders, but the form of Sanchez in particular should give Gunners supporters confidence their side can cause plenty of problems.

    Sanchez scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Hull City last weekend and his pace and movement at the apex of the Arsenal attack could prove the difference against Bayern's back line.

    The Chile international striker has excelled since switching from a wide attacking position to a central role, weighing in with 17 goals and eight assists to top the Premier League goal charts and become a talisman for the Londoners.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal celebrates scoring his side's second goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by
    Clive Rose/Getty Images

    Indeed, there is a far more fluid look to the Arsenal side when Sanchez is selected to head up a front three, and they are likely to need all his guile and creativity if they are to break down the German giants in their own backyard.

    Statistically, Wednesday's match looks a formidable one for Wenger's men, as Bayern have been victorious in their last 15 Champions League home ties, per UEFA.com.

    Nicholas is correct to pinpoint the threat of Lewandowski, and Koscielny will need to be bang-on his defensive game in their head-to-head battle.

    However, Arsenal possess a few match-winners of their own, who, if they show stomach for the task, can unlock the Bayern defence in what could prove a tight affair.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 