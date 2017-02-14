Charlie Nicholas Talks Alexis Sanchez, Laurent Koscielny Before Bayern-Arsenal

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chris Laker Featured Columnist

Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas has picked out Alexis Sanchez and Laurent Koscielny as potential weak links ahead of the Gunners' Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Arsenal travel to the Allianz Arena in Germany for the first leg of their last-16 encounter and will hope to grab an away goal to take back for the return fixture on March 7.

But Nicholas has identified three areas he believes could prove a stumbling block to manager Arsene Wenger's ambitions, as reported by Sky Sports:

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, as much as I think of them, just don’t deliver enough in the big games. Mohamed Elneny will come back in, and unfortunately Francis Coquelin will be in there. I say unfortunately because even though he’s got that graft the team are lacking, he also has a red card in him. [...] If they get this system right, then I think Arsenal can walk away with a 1-1 draw, but I fear Laurent Koscielny will get exposed by Robert Lewandowski.

Nicholas' comments are in keeping with the opinion that Wednesday could be a tough night for Wenger and his team.

Certainly, Arsenal will be up against it during the away leg against the Bundesliga leaders, but the form of Sanchez in particular should give Gunners supporters confidence their side can cause plenty of problems.

Sanchez scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Hull City last weekend and his pace and movement at the apex of the Arsenal attack could prove the difference against Bayern's back line.

The Chile international striker has excelled since switching from a wide attacking position to a central role, weighing in with 17 goals and eight assists to top the Premier League goal charts and become a talisman for the Londoners.

Indeed, there is a far more fluid look to the Arsenal side when Sanchez is selected to head up a front three, and they are likely to need all his guile and creativity if they are to break down the German giants in their own backyard.

Statistically, Wednesday's match looks a formidable one for Wenger's men, as Bayern have been victorious in their last 15 Champions League home ties, per UEFA.com.

Nicholas is correct to pinpoint the threat of Lewandowski, and Koscielny will need to be bang-on his defensive game in their head-to-head battle.

However, Arsenal possess a few match-winners of their own, who, if they show stomach for the task, can unlock the Bayern defence in what could prove a tight affair.