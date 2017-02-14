Analysing What Antoine Griezmann Would Bring to Manchester United

1 of 6

Griezmann celebrates another Atletico Madrid goal. CURTO DE LA TORRE/Getty Images

On January 1, Duncan Castles, writing in The Times, identified Antoine Griezmann as one of Manchester United's key transfer targets in the summer 2017 window.

The Atletico Madrid star is friends with Paul Pogba, has a United-supporting brother, and might just be coming to the end of his time in Spain's capital as rumours about Diego Simeone's future swirl. Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (h/t The Sun) reported back in December 2016 that Inter Milan have "initiated preliminary talks about a move."

If the Atleti manager leaves, Griezmann might want to stay and form part of Atletico's next cycle, but few would be surprised if the France international chose a new adventure. The chance of Los Colchoneros' next manager matching Simeone's remarkable feat of breaking up La Liga's duopoly and making two Champions League finals seems remote.

United's last three summer transfer windows have shown their proclivity for big-name signings—Angel Di Maria, Pogba and even Bastian Schweinsteiger, suggest a strategy not a million miles removed from Real Madrid's Galactico policy, which saw them sign at least one superstar every summer for a few years.

If the Red Devils pulled this one off, though, what would Griezmann bring to the party? Most of what follows are unadulterated positives, though there are a few concerns worthy of a mention, too.