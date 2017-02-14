Manchester United Transfer News: Marcus Rashford to Consider Future, Top Rumours

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has reportedly grown frustrated at Old Trafford and will "consider his position" at the club after struggling for first-team minutes under manager Jose Mourinho.

According to Matt Hughes of the Times, Rashford is stalling on a new contract, and although he "has no wish to leave" the club, the forward feels he'll need to address his status at the end of the 2016-17 campaign:

Mourinho has relied heavily on the talents of 2016 arrival Zlatan Ibrahimovic to lead his line this season, with the Swede having scored 20 goals in 34 games across all competitions, missing just five matches in total.

This latest report falls just after Mourinho took the time to single out his starlet for praise, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

He said something the other day that made me really happy. He says he is learning so much in the technical meetings and training sessions so I think his future will be brilliant. His present is good and we need him. I’m always happy with Marcus Rashford's contribution. He is one of those players that when he is on the pitch he tries when he always gives something. I know that last season under no pressure, last season in front of the goal, the goal was bigger. I know this season the expectations are higher, the pressure is higher and the goal is smaller. He is missing some chances he’s not scoring as many goals as he could because he gets lots of playing time on the pitch.

After enjoying a breakout season under Mourinho's predecessor, Louis van Gaal, during 2015-16, many expected Rashford to kick on with an even bigger role this campaign—he scored eight goals in his first 18 senior United games.

Instead, the 19-year-old has been fielded mostly out to the left and started just 10 league matches, although Sky Sports Statto noted his withering shot-to-goal ratio during the recent 3-0 hammering of Leicester City:

Rashford wouldn't be the first forward to fall victim to a lack of rotation at Old Trafford, with Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) and Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen) each leaving in recent years due to a lack of first-team opportunities.

Despite any emerging rumours of a potential departure, however, Rashford recently insisted Ibrahimovic is a key cog for the team, regardless of any rivalry, per the club's official website (h/t Sky Sports):

I think it's the way his mentality works. That is probably the biggest thing, not only for the young players but other players can take that from him as well. In fact, that is definitely the main thing. It's good for the dressing room. Sometimes, if we're down, he can pick us back up and, when we're up, he keeps us up. Bringing in that type of player, it has been key.

As things stand, Ibrahimovic's contract will expire at the end of this season, but after enjoying such a prolific start to life in England, it seems very possible the 35-year-old will take up the option of an extra year at United.

Sports writer Pete O'Rourke recently reported the striker himself has fulfilled any criteria to earn said one-year extension, although his place at Old Trafford isn't yet cemented for the future:

Rashford would stand to benefit in the event Ibrahimovic parts ways with United at the end of this season, although Mourinho may still not deem the teenager worthy of leading the club's line even if that were to be the case.

The Red Devils will do their utmost to convince their homegrown product his future is best served at United for the time being, although they may risk losing his talents unless Rashford sees an improvement in the coming months.