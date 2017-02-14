Ranking Real Madrid's Goalkeeper Options for the Summer Transfer Window
Real Madrid have had an extremely quiet 12 months on the transfer front. After no signings in the winter window last season, only Alvaro Morata rejoining in summer and a ban to contend with in January 2017, Zinedine Zidane is essentially working with the same squad he initially took over from Rafa Benitez.
That's expected to change somewhat in the summer, with the position of goalkeeper of particular interest in the global media.
Keylor Navas has been the established No. 1 under Zidane, with Kiko Casilla his backup, but rumours continue to circulate that Los Blancos are ready to spend big to upgrade the position and begin restructuring the team.
But how do the candidates stack up, and who would be better than the Costa Rica international?
6. Fernando Pacheco
With Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal and Morata all examples of Madrid being willing to let younger talents go to other clubs, flourish and then return, it's no surprise to see individuals with buyback clauses being linked.
Fernando Pacheco left the Santiago Bernabeu almost two years ago to play for Alaves, and after achieving promotion in 2015/16 he has impressed this term in the top flight.
Hugo Cereza of Marca reported the €4 million repurchase option expires in the summer and that "a number of sides" are considering moves for Pacheco, with Real credited with an interest.
In reality, it would be a bad move for the 24-year-old, who is only now finally getting regular game time, and he would clearly only be a No. 2 at Madrid. A cheap option, but not the right one to improve the side.
5. Gianluigi Donnarumma
Once the potential backup signing is out the way, it's all about the star names—and there are a few to consider.
The first point to note is that AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is an exceptional talent, and he will be a star of the game for seasons to come.
However, he's still only 17 and in his first full season as first-choice 'keeper. A move now would potentially be harmful, while waiting presents no danger to missing out on his talents, which have years left to be nurtured.
Jose Felix Diaz of Marca suggested Milan will offer the youngster a new contract due to Madrid's interest. A move for Donnarumma should be high on top clubs' priorities in a few seasons' time but, right now, he's best left alone to develop and improve.
4. Hugo Lloris
From here upward, and potentially even for Donnarumma, we're talking about a world-record fee for a goalkeeper if a move materialises.
Matt Law of the Telegraph cited sources in Spain for his assertion that Madrid want Hugo Lloris in the summer, as an easier-to-sign alternative to another goalkeeper who features on our list.
Tottenham Hotspur's No. 1 has been a quality, reliable option over the past few seasons, but he perhaps falls just short of elite standard thanks to the odd batch of mistakes and poor kicking ability. Even so, the 30-year-old's handling from aerial balls is good, he dominates his box and is tough to beat one-on-one, making him a standout in the Premier League and beyond.
But he won't come cheap, perhaps £30 million-plus will be needed to prise him away from the north London club.
For that, he's not enough of an upgrade on Navas. Indeed, is he an upgrade at all—stylistically or in terms of what Real value most in a 'keeper—to warrant such an extravagant outlay, particularly considering the two stoppers are the same age and Lloris has a long-term contract at White Hart Lane?
3. Keylor Navas
There's a lot to be said for stability and continuity, particularly at a club like Real Madrid which has a history of being extremely transient.
Zidane has trusted his squad implicitly to carry form, professionalism and tactical growth over from one season to the next, and there's no real reason to imagine he'll suddenly want a complete overhaul. Assuming one offensive addition is a must, and one or two defenders are required regardless due to the current squad's deficiencies, Navas' exit cannot be considered a guarantee.
Only last season he was one of the best in La Liga behind only Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid perhaps. While he hasn't quite reached the heights in 2016/17, he is still an important and impressive figure who stands firm behind a leaky back line.
His reflexes have saved Madrid on more occasions this term than Sergio Ramos' recovery challenges, Raphael Varane's pace or any of the full-backs' positional sense, so replacing Navas, a fan favourite, would be a big step to take.
The 30-year-old won't have a shortage of offers after a couple of big years at the Bernabeu, and Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News cited reports in Spain claiming Manchester City want him to replace Claudio Bravo as their own first-choice in nets.
2. Thibaut Courtois
Two huge names remain—with two huge transfer fees.
Thibaut Courtois is first up, with the Chelsea goalkeeper a long-term target of the Spanish side. Jose Felix Diaz of Marca reported that the Belgian goalkeeper wants to make the move, with his time at Atletico Madrid giving him the urge to return to the Spanish capital whenever Los Blancos come calling.
After a difficult start to the current season—and an awful 2015/16, along with the rest of his team—Courtois has hit top form in the past few months, with Chelsea flying clear at the top of the Premier League and looking in good shape to reclaim the title.
On-pitch success, off-pitch financial stability and a manager in Antonio Conte who has clearly won the admiration of players as much as fans, means there's zero reason to suspect the Blues could be forced into any deal.
Not only that, but Chelsea habitually get extremely good money for their players even when they're not key first XI members—see Andre Schurrle, Oscar, Romelu Lukaku—so a first-choice, world-class goalkeeper can be expected to net the London side well over £50 million.
Is he an upgrade on Navas? Probably, yes, with the caveats of his drop in form taken into account. Courtois has years left at the top, is a more rounded stopper than Navas, but his cost will reflect that and anything less than absolute excellence season after season will make him a disappointment.
1. David De Gea
No. 1 on our list, No. 1 for Manchester United—and No. 1 for Real Madrid's wishlist, by all accounts.
David De Gea is the man who almost replaced Navas at Real Madrid two years ago, foiled only by fax machines and foolishness, and he still looks the most likely to do so in future.
Diaz of Marca reported the belief from Real Madrid that not only can De Gea become their No. 1 for a decade, but also that he has a release clause in his contract for €65 million (£55.2 million).
It's a huge price, but factor in the long-term nature of his likely involvement at the club, and it's easy to see why Real would still be interested. Indeed, it might also be suggested that the price is lower than they might otherwise have to pay, given De Gea's importance to United.
Tremendous reflexes, great distribution, a Spanish national, only 26 and one of the world's finest, not to mention being used to being called upon as an important last line of defence behind a porous back line, and it's clear to see why De Gea is the right choice as Real Madrid's big goalkeeping summer target.
