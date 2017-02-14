Ranking Real Madrid's Goalkeeper Options for the Summer Transfer Window

1 of 7

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid have had an extremely quiet 12 months on the transfer front. After no signings in the winter window last season, only Alvaro Morata rejoining in summer and a ban to contend with in January 2017, Zinedine Zidane is essentially working with the same squad he initially took over from Rafa Benitez.

That's expected to change somewhat in the summer, with the position of goalkeeper of particular interest in the global media.

Keylor Navas has been the established No. 1 under Zidane, with Kiko Casilla his backup, but rumours continue to circulate that Los Blancos are ready to spend big to upgrade the position and begin restructuring the team.

But how do the candidates stack up, and who would be better than the Costa Rica international?