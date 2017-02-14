Washington Redskins Guide to the 2017 Free Agent Market

2 of 7

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Frankly, it chills the bones to think Washington has been playing the 3-4 since 2010 without a standout player at the front's most important position. This must be year the Redskins finally acquire a true nose tackle to underpin their D'.

The team didn't have such a player in 2016 when Evander "Ziggy" Hood was one of many tried over center. Hood is now a free agent, along with other potential nose tackles Kedric Golston and Chris Baker.

Thankfully, 2017's market is bountiful in disruptive 0-techniques. Washington's best two options fall into separate and distinct categories.

Dontari Poe

The bluechip option is undoubtedly Kansas City Chiefs' nose guard Dontari Poe. He's definitely the big-ticket item among interior defensive linemen this year.

Poe, all 6'3" and 346 pounds of him, is also the kind of versatile playmaker the Redskins must have over center. He can be a force against the run as a tractor beam for double teams, the type of player inside linebackers are grateful for.

However, Poe also has some chops as a pass-rusher, despite logging just 1.5 sacks in 2016. The number isn't gaudy, but Poe regularly applies maximum stress on the inside of the pass pocket, thanks both to his other-worldly power and deceptive agility.

Poe was drafted in the first round by the Chiefs in 2012 to be the linchpin of a 3-4 front. It's just what he's been for five NFL seasons, making the 26-year-old well worth investment from McCloughan and the Redskins.

Alan Branch

If Washington's general manager wants to try and pinch some pennies, he can still find a worthy defensive anchor in Alan Branch.

Before assessing Branch, let's get one thing out of the way. He's 32, but that shouldn't stop the Redskins from making a move. In fact, let's dispense with this oft-repeated notion it's somehow not smart team-building to sign free agents above the age of 30, a sentiment McCloughan has sadly expressed in the past.

Yet the current Super Bowl-winning roster refutes Scot's claims. Branch has won a pair of Lombardi Trophies since joining the Pats, surely a number much more important than his age.

Branch has perhaps been the most underrated member of New England's defensive front. He's a two-gap artist impossible to shift in the trenches, one capable of playing over center or sliding into gaps.

Now Branch has got his Super Bowl rings, the time is ripe to tempt him away with one final, solid payday, since the Redskins can't enter another season with a glaring hole at the heart of their defense.

It would be a fatal blow for a team that ranked 24th against the run in 2016, one also playing in an NFC East division loaded with quality centers like Dallas Cowboys ace Travis Frederick and Philadelphia Eagles' quality pivot Jason Kelce.