    ArsenalDownload App

    Arjen Robben Talks Arsenal 'Threat' Ahead of Bayern Munich Champions League Tie

    MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 07: Arjen Robben of FC Bayern Muenchen jumps for a header during the DFB Cup Round Of 16 match between Bayern Muenchen and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena on February 7, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
    Boris Streubel/Getty Images
    Chris LakerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben has labelled Arsenal a "threat to everybody" and said that he would rather be facing Leicester City ahead of his side's Champions League tie with the Gunners on Wednesday. 

    Robben is likely to be one of the German giants' key men when the two teams meet for the first leg of the last-16 clash at the Allianz Arena and the Netherlands international is wary of the task ahead for his side.

    Per Jason Burt of the Telegraph, Robben said: "They are a threat to everybody who is in the Champions League, they can make it difficult for everyone. We are confident, of course, but it’s going to be a 50/50 one.

    "I'd rather play Leicester. That would be different—not easier, or more difficult, just different."

    More to follow.

     

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 