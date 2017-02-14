Arjen Robben Talks Arsenal 'Threat' Ahead of Bayern Munich Champions League Tie

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben has labelled Arsenal a "threat to everybody" and said that he would rather be facing Leicester City ahead of his side's Champions League tie with the Gunners on Wednesday.

Robben is likely to be one of the German giants' key men when the two teams meet for the first leg of the last-16 clash at the Allianz Arena and the Netherlands international is wary of the task ahead for his side.

Per Jason Burt of the Telegraph, Robben said: "They are a threat to everybody who is in the Champions League, they can make it difficult for everyone. We are confident, of course, but it’s going to be a 50/50 one.

"I'd rather play Leicester. That would be different—not easier, or more difficult, just different."

