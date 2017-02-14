    NBA All Star GameDownload App

    NBA All-Star Game 2017 Rosters: East and West Starters, Reserves and Analysis

    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    Let’s cut to the chase about the NBA All-Star Game’s storylines. We’re all waiting to see how forward Kevin Durant and guard Russell Westbrook interact as teammates for the first time since blowing a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

    It sounds reality television-inspired, but the stars on the court will take a backseat to the awkwardness between former teammates. As for the actual exhibition game, we’ll see two new All-Stars on each squad.

    Milwaukee Bucks forward and frequent ball-handler, Giannis Antetokounmpo will start in his first appearance. Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker debuts in the star-driven game as a reserve.

    On the Western Conference roster, Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan and Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward will come off the bench as first-time All-Stars. What can we expect on the court? How should Western Conference head coach Steve Kerr handle bitter rivals forced to play nice for the spectators?

    Eastern Conference All-Stars
    StartersPlayerTeamAll-Star Appearances
    FCGiannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks1
    FCJimmy ButlerChicago Bulls3
    FCLeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers13
    BCDeMar DeRozanToronto Raptors3
    BCKyrie IrvingCleveland Cavaliers4
    ReservesPlayerTeamAll-Star Appearances
    FCPaul GeorgeIndiana Pacers4
    FCKevin LoveCleveland Cavaliers4
    BCKyle LowryToronto Raptors3
    FCPaul MillsapAtlanta Hawks4
    BCIsaiah ThomasBoston Celtics2
    BCKemba WalkerCharlotte Hornets1
    BCJohn WallWashington Wizards4
    The Eastern Conference All-Stars, coached by Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics, don’t carry as much drama as their opponents. Interestingly, we may see who’s the better ball distributor between Kyrie Irving and Antetokounmpo. Both players average a little more than five assists per game.

    LeBron James will start the event, but it’s highly unlikely he plays half the minutes. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a slight 2.5-game lead over the Celtics in the regular-season standings. James has a bigger goal in mind than showing off in his 13th All-Star Game. We’ll see a couple of dunks and one chase-down block before King James watches the rest of the action perched on the bench.

    Guard DeMar DeRozan should ignite the crowd with at least two thunderous dunks. Whether he plays in the Olympics, the regular season or a relaxed environment such as the All-Star Game, he’s going to attempt to put someone on a poster.

    The smaller guards, Walker and Isaiah Thomas will steal the show. The former comes into the game as a newcomer to the All-Star spotlight; the latter steps onto the court with a chip on his shoulder at all times.

    Stevens will likely allow Thomas to shine if the game is close in the fourth quarter. The 5’9” point guard has lit up the scoreboard in the final quarter for the entire season. He’s going to be the reason the East either win the game or remain competitive once the play reaches a serious level.

    Western Conference All-Stars
    StartersPlayerTeamAll-Star Appearances
    FCAnthony DavisNew Orleans Pelicans4
    FCKevin DurantGolden State Warriors8
    FCKawhi LeonardSan Antonio Spurs2
    BCStephen CurryGolden State Warriors4
    BCJames HardenHouston Rockets5
    ReservesPlayerTeamAll-Star Appearances
    FCDeMarcus CousinsSacramento Kings3
    FCMarc GasolMemphis Grizzlies3
    FCDraymond GreenGolden State Warriors2
    BCGordon HaywardUtah Jazz1
    FCDeAndre JordanLos Angeles Clippers1
    BCKlay ThompsonGolden State Warriors3
    BCRussell WestbrookOklahoma City Thunder6
    Kerr will have four of his own players to manage in the game, two of which are in the starting lineup. The NBA All-Star Game is a spectacle, right? We have the pleasure of watching superstars who normally wouldn't team up, play together in a glorified pickup game.

    Why not have a floor lineup featuring Durant, Westbrook, Stephen Curry, James Harden with Draymond Green for an extra kick to the storyline?

    The fans would see a throwback Oklahoma City Thunder team along with a distance shooter in Curry and an interesting character in Green. Kerr should utilize this group to break the ice and capitalize on the entertainment value. No one plays a serious game until the fourth quarter anyway.

    Don’t expect the Warriors head coach to play any of his four guys in heavy minutes as the season winds down over the next two months. Jordan may not win the Slam Dunk Contest, but he should take in the moment as an All-Star for the first time with some poster-worthy dunks on his Eastern adversaries. Gordon will also likely log big minutes as he enjoys the experience.

    With all the firepower on the roster and forward Kawhi Leonard tightening up on defense in the fourth quarter, the Western Conference should win the star-studded event. The game’s MVP honors will go to Westbrook. Why? He only plays in one gear—fast and furious. He’s also liable to stick it to Durant with any possible chance.

    Final Prediction: East 141, West 146

