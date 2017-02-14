Argentina Open 2017: Monday Tennis Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

While marquee players such as Kei Nishikori, David Ferrer and Pablo Cuevas are patiently waiting their turn to take the court, there was plenty of thrilling early action at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday.

Qualifying matches made up most of the schedule, but Federico Delbonis and Leonardo Mayer punched their tickets to the Round of 16 with victorious efforts. Here is a look at their results, as well as the full Monday scoreboard and Tuesday schedule.

Monday Scores

Monday's scores are courtesy of the ATP World Tour's official website:

Argentina Open Monday Results Round of 32 Winner Loser Score Federico Delbonis Stephane Robert 6-3, 6-1 Leonardo Mayer Gastao Elias 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 Second-Round Qualifying Winner Loser Score Rogerio Dutra Silva Joao Souza 6-2, 6-2 Alessandro Giannessi Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 Jozef Kovalik Ruben Ramirez Hildago 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 Guido Andreozzi Maximo Gonzalez 6-0, 6-4

Tuesday Schedule

The Tuesday schedule is courtesy of the ATP World Tour's official website, while the Eastern timing is per ESPN.com:

Argentina Open Tuesday Schedule Court Guillermo Vilas Matchup Time (ET) Carlos Berlocq vs. Jozef Kovalik 11:55 a.m. (5) Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Guido Pella Following first stadium matchup Tommy Robredo vs. (7) Fabio Fognini Following second stadium matchup Diego Schwartzman vs. Facundo Bagnis Following third stadium matchup Estadio 2 Matchup Time (ET) Alexandr Dolgopolov vs. Janko Tipsarevic 11:45 a.m. Guido Andreozzi vs. Renzo Olivo Following first stadium matchup (8) Paolo Lorenzi vs. Gerald Melzer Following second stadium matchup Horacio Zeballos vs. Joao Sousa Following third stadium matchup Estadio 3 Matchup Time (ET) Rogerio Dutra Silva vs. Alessandro Giannessi 11:45 a.m. Victor Estrella Burgos vs. Thiago Monteiro Following first stadium matchup

Notable Monday Results

Federico Delbonis defeats Stephane Robert; 6-3, 6-1

Delbonis' victory over Stephane Robert was never much in doubt, as he cruised to the straight-sets win.

He advanced largely because of the serving difference. According to the ATP World Tour's official website, Robert had five double-faults to Delbonis' zero. What's more, the victor landed 78 percent of his first serves in—compared to a measly 44 percent for Robert—and won 74 percent of his first-service points.

Delbonis also capitalized on four of his eight break points, which was more than enough with the type of service control he demonstrated throughout the match.

He will play the winner of Horacio Zeballos and Joao Sousa in the Round of 16. If he dictates that match with his serve the same way he did Monday's, Delbonis will challenge for a spot in the last eight, where dreams of a title become more realistic.

Leonardo Mayer defeats Gastao Elias; 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Unlike Delbonis' win, Mayer's was a nail-biter throughout. Gastao Elias won a back-and-forth first set but wasn't able to take advantage of his lead, losing the next two.

ATP World Tour's official website highlighted just how close the match was, as Mayer won 82 percent of his first-service points compared to 81 percent for Elias. What's more, they each won 50 percent of their second-service points.

Mayer won three of the seven break points he earned, while Elias was just two-of-five. Mayer's ability to create slightly more opportunities down the stretch proved to be the difference.

He will play the winner of Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Guido Pella in the Round of 16 and at least knows he's battle-tested after Monday's thrilling showdown.