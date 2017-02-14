    Men's TennisDownload App

    Argentina Open 2017: Monday Tennis Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

    GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Leonardo Mayer of Argentina celebrates a point during his singles match against Dan Evans of Great Britain during day three of the Davis Cup semi final between Great Britain and Argentina at Emirates Arena on September 18, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    While marquee players such as Kei Nishikori, David Ferrer and Pablo Cuevas are patiently waiting their turn to take the court, there was plenty of thrilling early action at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday.

    Qualifying matches made up most of the schedule, but Federico Delbonis and Leonardo Mayer punched their tickets to the Round of 16 with victorious efforts. Here is a look at their results, as well as the full Monday scoreboard and Tuesday schedule.

       

    Monday Scores

    Monday's scores are courtesy of the ATP World Tour's official website:

    Argentina Open Monday Results
    Round of 32
    WinnerLoserScore
    Federico DelbonisStephane Robert6-3, 6-1
    Leonardo MayerGastao Elias4-6, 6-4, 6-4
    Second-Round Qualifying
    WinnerLoserScore
    Rogerio Dutra SilvaJoao Souza6-2, 6-2
    Alessandro GiannessiDusan Lajovic6-3, 3-6, 6-1
    Jozef KovalikRuben Ramirez Hildago6-3, 1-6, 6-4
    Guido AndreozziMaximo Gonzalez6-0, 6-4

       

    Tuesday Schedule

    The Tuesday schedule is courtesy of the ATP World Tour's official website, while the Eastern timing is per ESPN.com:

    Argentina Open Tuesday Schedule
    Court Guillermo Vilas
    MatchupTime (ET)
    Carlos Berlocq vs. Jozef Kovalik11:55 a.m.
    (5) Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Guido PellaFollowing first stadium matchup
    Tommy Robredo vs. (7) Fabio FogniniFollowing second stadium matchup
    Diego Schwartzman vs. Facundo BagnisFollowing third stadium matchup
    Estadio 2
    MatchupTime (ET)
    Alexandr Dolgopolov vs. Janko Tipsarevic11:45 a.m.
    Guido Andreozzi vs. Renzo OlivoFollowing first stadium matchup
    (8) Paolo Lorenzi vs. Gerald MelzerFollowing second stadium matchup
    Horacio Zeballos vs. Joao SousaFollowing third stadium matchup
    Estadio 3
    MatchupTime (ET)
    Rogerio Dutra Silva vs. Alessandro Giannessi11:45 a.m.
    Victor Estrella Burgos vs. Thiago MonteiroFollowing first stadium matchup

       

    Notable Monday Results

    Federico Delbonis defeats Stephane Robert; 6-3, 6-1

    Delbonis' victory over Stephane Robert was never much in doubt, as he cruised to the straight-sets win.

    He advanced largely because of the serving difference. According to the ATP World Tour's official website, Robert had five double-faults to Delbonis' zero. What's more, the victor landed 78 percent of his first serves in—compared to a measly 44 percent for Robert—and won 74 percent of his first-service points.

    Delbonis also capitalized on four of his eight break points, which was more than enough with the type of service control he demonstrated throughout the match.

    He will play the winner of Horacio Zeballos and Joao Sousa in the Round of 16. If he dictates that match with his serve the same way he did Monday's, Delbonis will challenge for a spot in the last eight, where dreams of a title become more realistic.

       

    Leonardo Mayer defeats Gastao Elias; 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

    Unlike Delbonis' win, Mayer's was a nail-biter throughout. Gastao Elias won a back-and-forth first set but wasn't able to take advantage of his lead, losing the next two.

    ATP World Tour's official website highlighted just how close the match was, as Mayer won 82 percent of his first-service points compared to 81 percent for Elias. What's more, they each won 50 percent of their second-service points.

    Mayer won three of the seven break points he earned, while Elias was just two-of-five. Mayer's ability to create slightly more opportunities down the stretch proved to be the difference.

    He will play the winner of Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Guido Pella in the Round of 16 and at least knows he's battle-tested after Monday's thrilling showdown.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 