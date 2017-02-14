Bayley's Championship Win vs. Charlotte Latest Case of WWE Hurrying Big Moments

Credit: WWE.com

Ryan Dilbert WWE Lead Writer

Bayley seizing the WWE Raw Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair on Monday night was the finale of a truncated symphony, one that skipped a number of movements.

The gutsy babyface overcame the cocky heel. Good triumphed over evil. The underdog's day came, complete with gold and glory.

As thrilling as that title win was for the hug-happy warrior, it wasn't nearly as powerful as it could have been.

WWE sped past the middle of that tale to skip to the climax. That's been a regular occurrence, especially with the women's division. Bayley is the latest in a line of central figures in rushed in-ring narratives.

On Monday in Las Vegas, Bayley survived Flair's best shots, from a moonsault off the security barricade to a torturous neckbreaker. A frenetic ending saw Flair's protege emerge to offer the heel a helping hand and Bayley's bestie Sasha Banks wield her crutch as a weapon.

Bayley emerged from that chaos as Raw women's champion for the first time.

The announcers talked of Bayley's journey, painting this victory as the culmination of a dream. The part of that journey that unfolded on the main roster, though, was only six months long. Bayley moved up from NXT to Raw in August last year. She's only been feuding with Flair since November.

Monday night saw her achieve the biggest moment of her career.

Fightful columnist Brandon Howard noted that it didn't resonate as well as her climb to the NXT mountaintop did:

Bayley's NXT rise featured more obstacles, more anticipation, more pure emotion. It was a longer, more developed story. The Raw version jumped to the part where she raises her hand in victory much too soon.

Daily DDT was among those left wondering why WWE didn't save that image for WrestleMania:

WWE has often used that marquee event to house star-making moments. We saw that at WrestleMania XXX when Daniel Bryan finally overcame the tyrannical Authority to claim the world title amid a shower of confetti. At WrestleMania XIV, Steve Austin had his own moment of memorable ascendancy when he conquered Shawn Michaels to claim the WWE crown.

It's hard to forget Austin celebrating alongside Mike Tyson or Jim Ross' famous call of "Austin is the champion. Stone Cold! Stone Cold!"

Two years before that, Michaels toppled Bret Hart in WrestleMania XII's classic main event. The Heartbreak Kid on his knees clutching the championship in disbelief was a moving image like few others.

Bayley realized her dream just as Michaels, Austin and Bryan did, but her crowning moment was not nearly as stirring.

That's become the norm of late. Sasha Banks' story shared a similar lack of oomph at times. When The Boss and Flair traded the women's title back and forth last year, Banks' wins were more shocking than satisfying.

As seen on WWE.com, the title changes came one right another.

Banks first won the title in July. She reclaimed it two months later in October. Then again in November.

There was no room to breathe in between these big moments. Banks' treks back to the top involved only a few steps.

WWE had the same approach to Chad Gable and Jason Jordan of American Alpha's journey to championship gold.

The duo battled their way to the NXT tag titles, finally overcoming The Revival at NXT TakeOver: Dallas The Revival in April 2016. This was the end of a story of Jordan slowly trusting Gable, of the two men proving themselves worthy of the top tier, of a resilient pair of babyfaces fighting through a series of blockades.

The same pace didn't accompany their rise on the main roster.

American Alpha won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship from The Wyatt Family last December, not even a year after their NXT climax and only five months after getting called up to the blue brand.

Not surprisingly, the power of their SmackDown win didn't come close to their NXT one.

The developmental brand has often been more patient than Raw or SmackDown. Bayley going from plucky dark horse to champion was an example of that. So was Sami Zayn's redemption story.

Raw's writers would be wise to watch clips of those narratives unfolding.

NXT allowed those heroes' tales time to connect with fans. The fan favorites earned their titles after months of struggling. They experienced failures and detours along the way.

Bayley's win over Flair didn't come with all those elements, at least not fully explored versions of them.

The Huggable One reached the Raw mountaintop in less time than it takes for an NBA season to start and finish. Her victory didn't need to come at WrestleMania necessarily, but it needed to be built toward with a more deliberate pace.

WWE continues to script powerful moments, but a lack of developing the stories before them lessens the power of their punch. Imagine what Bayley's victory could have been had the narrative been a full-strength strike rather than a quick, half-hearted blow.