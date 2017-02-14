Michigan Football: Underclassmen with Best Chance to Earn Starting Spot in 2017

1 of 8

Rashan Gary is an underclassman poised to break out for Michigan in 2017. Paul Sancya/Associated Press

As Jim Harbaugh prepares for his third season as Michigan’s head coach, the Wolverines are in excellent shape. In two seasons, Harbaugh is 20-6 in Ann Arbor and had his new team in contention for a College Football Playoff bid in November until narrow losses to Iowa and Ohio State derailed those hopes.

Michigan fans have high expectations, but meeting or exceeding the heights of the Harbaugh era’s first two seasons could be challenging. Graduation and NFL draft departures have wracked the Wolverines’ depth chart, and only five starters from 2016 are projected to return this fall.

Competition and opportunity will abound during spring and preseason practice, and a number of underclassmen are poised to take advantage. Here’s a look at seven key underclassmen who could snag starting roles and become prominent contributors for Michigan this fall.