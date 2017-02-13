Stephen Curry Throws Pass Off JaVale McGee's Head During Warriors vs. Nuggets

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors typically display basketball brilliance whenever they step on the floor, but that was far from the case Monday against the Denver Nuggets.

Two-time reigning MVP Stephen Curry threw a pass right off JaVale McGee's head in the first half, causing an embarrassing turnover:

Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever? Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk JaVale McGee Throws Down on the Oop On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA Kerr Ejected Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs CJ McCollum Making Moves DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime Stephen Curry Throws a Pass to McGee Through Jamal Crawford's Legs Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters? Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP? Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1 Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference? Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair? What's Wrong with the New York Knicks? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017? James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets Steph Curry Mocks Kevin Durant's Drive to the Basket vs. Detroit Lopez Does a Double Clothesline Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'? Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion? Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage? Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points Greg Anthony's Starting 5: The NBA's Best Duos LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: for the 5th Straight Week There's a New #1 The NBA's Early Season Contenders and Pretenders The Top Plays from the 1st Month of the 2016-17 NBA Season Just How Much Will the Knicks Regret Joakim Noah's Monster Contract? Averaging a Triple-Double, Is the MVP Now Russell Westbrook's to Lose? Will Anyone Challenge the Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference's #1 Seed? Is It Time for Panic or Patience in Minnesota for the Struggling Timberwolves? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Top Defensive Teams Andrew Wiggins Unloads Monster 1-Handed Dunk on Warriors' JaVale McGee Knicks Forward Carmelo Anthony Hits the Game Winning Jumper Over the Charlotte Hornets Trust the Process: Joel Embiid Makes Early Push for Rookie of the Year

Golden State knows the drill after two straight NBA Finals appearances—get those out of the system during the regular season.