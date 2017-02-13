    NBADownload App

    Stephen Curry Throws Pass Off JaVale McGee's Head During Warriors vs. Nuggets

    Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee, right, celebrates a score with Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    The Golden State Warriors typically display basketball brilliance whenever they step on the floor, but that was far from the case Monday against the Denver Nuggets.

    Two-time reigning MVP Stephen Curry threw a pass right off JaVale McGee's head in the first half, causing an embarrassing turnover:

    Golden State knows the drill after two straight NBA Finals appearances—get those out of the system during the regular season.

