Ohio State Football: Underclassmen with Best Chance to Earn Starting Spot in '17
True freshmen enrolling at major college football programs have to make one of the most dramatic leaps of their lives, both physically and mentally. One moment they're attending prom and finishing up their final week of high school—the next they're entering a program and locker room with championship aspirations.
That's especially true at places such as Ohio State. It takes a special talent for an 18- or 19-year-old to walk on campus and bulldoze his way to a starting role. Just two true freshmen (defensive end Joey Bosa and offensive guard Michael Jordan) have earned that distinction with the Buckeyes during the Urban Meyer era.
Will anyone from Ohio State's fourth-ranked 2017 recruiting class see the field as a starter this fall? What about the sophomores from the second-ranked 2016 class?
Unlike last year, there won't be as many holes in the roster with 14 starters back. But these three underclassmen have a unique opportunity to get their names on the first line of the depth chart this September.
Wide Receiver: Binjimen Victor, Sophomore
Ohio State's leading pass-catcher from the receiver unit—Noah Brown—hauled in just 32 catches for 402 yards last season, a mark that ranked No. 32 among Big Ten players. The Buckeyes passing attack slumped due to that lack of production, averaging just 213.9 yards per game.
Brown is gone, and so too are the co-offensive coordinators (Ed Warriner and Tim Beck) who orchestrated the nation's 81st-best passing offense. Urban Meyer brought in offensive guru and former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson to overhaul the Buckeyes aerial attack.
“We will become a good passing team, we will," Meyer promised after Ohio State's 31-0 collapse to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, via Eric Seger of Eleven Warriors. "Next year."
But who is set to take over for Brown, who surrendered his remaining eligibility in favor of the NFL?
Look for Binjimen Victor to emerge after making a big move down the stretch of the '16 season.
"Yeah, he’s a different kid right now from when the season started," wide receivers coach Zach Smith said of Victor leading up to the Fiesta Bowl, according to Tony Gerdeman of The Ozone. "I’m excited. It’s going to be fun to watch him. He’s a talented kid."
At 6'4" and 185 pounds, he has a blend of size and speed that could be a nightmare in the right offense. And with Wilson now at the helm as offensive coordinator, Victor could make a lot of noise in his second year.
H-Back: Demario McCall, Sophomore
There isn't a bigger hole on the Ohio State football team than the one left by H-Back Curtis Samuel.
The do-everything playmaker paced Ohio State's passing attack with 865 receiving yards and seven touchdowns while also complementing Mike Weber in the backfield with 771 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Samuel's early departure to the NFL puts the spotlight on Demario McCall, who saw limited time during mop-up duty but still shined when he had the ball in his hands. As a true freshman last fall, McCall averaged 5.5 yards on his 49 carries and 21 yards per reception.
It was a solid first impression, but is he ready to step in and fill the shoes of a guy in Samuel who ranked third in the conference (and 23rd nationally) in yards from scrimmage?
"I think about that a lot," McCall said of being a top playmaker for Ohio State, according to Bill Landis of the Plain Dealer. "I think about that a whole lot. I do want to be that guy, and I will be that guy one day."
With Samuel gone and no proven entity on the roster, McCall's day should come sooner rather than later.
Cornerback: Jeffrey Okudah, Freshman
No group has been hit harder during the Urban Meyer era than the cornerback room, which has routinely sent a wave of talent to the NFL. The Buckeyes haven't returned their two starting cornerbacks in any season since Meyer took over in 2012, and next fall, they'll be replacing both starters in Gareon Conley and Marshon Lattimore.
That's why the Buckeyes went out and signed the country's most impressive cornerback haul for their 2017 recruiting class. The group is highlighted by a pair of 5-star prospects and is anchored by a trio of high-4-star studs.
It'll be true freshman Jeffrey Okudah making the jump into the first team.
Rated the No. 2 cornerback in last year's class and the No. 15 overall prospect, Okudah brought his length, speed and range to Columbus last month when he graduated high school early to enroll at Ohio State for the winter semester. That gives him an extra seven months in the Buckeyes strength program, including the all-important reps during spring practice.
That's the plan Michael Jordan followed to earn a starting spot on the offensive line last year, and Okudah has the physical tools and work ethic to make a similar move.
“[I'm] trying to get here seven days a week. Just trying to work,” Okudah said after arriving at Ohio State, according to Eric Seger of Eleven Warriors. “I know that I don't have too much to do here, don't know too many people around here yet. So I just come here, get as much extra work in as I can with [Cornerbacks] Coach Coombs.”
And from what he's seen so far, Meyer has no intentions of sitting Okudah next fall.
“He will play this year,” Meyer said, via Seger.
All recruiting and rankings information via Scout.
