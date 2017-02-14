Ohio State Football: Underclassmen with Best Chance to Earn Starting Spot in '17

1 of 4

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

True freshmen enrolling at major college football programs have to make one of the most dramatic leaps of their lives, both physically and mentally. One moment they're attending prom and finishing up their final week of high school—the next they're entering a program and locker room with championship aspirations.

That's especially true at places such as Ohio State. It takes a special talent for an 18- or 19-year-old to walk on campus and bulldoze his way to a starting role. Just two true freshmen (defensive end Joey Bosa and offensive guard Michael Jordan) have earned that distinction with the Buckeyes during the Urban Meyer era.



Will anyone from Ohio State's fourth-ranked 2017 recruiting class see the field as a starter this fall? What about the sophomores from the second-ranked 2016 class?

Unlike last year, there won't be as many holes in the roster with 14 starters back. But these three underclassmen have a unique opportunity to get their names on the first line of the depth chart this September.