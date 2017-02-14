NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2017: Participants, Odds and Predictions

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian

The 2016 NBA Slam Dunk Contest will be a tough (perhaps even impossible) act to follow, but this year's competition on Saturday night shouldn't disappoint fans.

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Zach Lavine will not be defending his title, but his dueling partner last year, Aaron Gordon, returns to the contest as the heavy favorite.

Below you'll find the complete Slam Dunk Contest roster, each player's odds of winning and some predictions.

Player Team Height Weight Appearance in Slam Dunk Contest Odds Aaron Gordon Orlando Magic 6'9" 220 Second -200 Derrick Jones Jr. Northern Arizona Suns (D League) 6'7" 190 First +155 DeAndre Jordan Los Angeles Clippers 6'11" 265 First +1200 Glenn Robinson III Indiana Pacers 6'6" 222 First +750

(Odds from OddsShark.com on February 9.)

DeAndre Jordan

The Los Angeles Clippers big man has 12/1 odds of winning the Slam Dunk Contest, but one has to wonder why his odds are so low compared to the field.

Consider the evidence.

First, Jordan certainly has much experience dunking in-game, per Marc Stein of ESPN:

Second, he also can throw down some nasty, powerful dunks. Check out this mixtape from NBA.com:

Finally, Jordan stuffs some spectacular pregame jams. Here's a mixtape from Swish Scope that features his best work. Note the 360-degree dunks near the end:

Jordan is not only capable of making the finals, but he has a shot at winning outright. Michael Pina of Bleacher Report likes the odds available on Jordan winning:

Prediction: Jordan will do very well (his odds of winning should be closer to 8/1 than 12/1) and unleash a 360-degree dunk or two, but his efforts won't be good enough to make the finals.

Glenn Robinson III

Here's a picture of Glenn Robinson III defying gravity to start:

Robinson III's best dunk this year was an alley-oop over 6'10" Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss on a fast break:

He seems excited for the opportunity and eager to prove himself as an underdog in a loaded field. Via Al Hamnik of The Times of Northwest Indiana:

"It's something I've always wanted to do and my agent presented me with the opportunity. I'm very excited for it...some people might not know my name as much or what I can do, but I think I'm going to surprise a couple people with some of the things I've got."

Prediction: It's hard to envision Robinson III winning in such a loaded field, but don't be surprised if he makes the finals. The guess here is that, like Jordan, he doesn't reach the final two but still impresses the judges.

Derrick Jones Jr.

For the first time in Slam Dunk Contest history, a D-Leaguer will be making an appearance.

It's for a good reason: Jones Jr. can fly and throw down powerful dunks, with his specialty being a one-handed, lefty tomahawk slam.

Here's a video of Jones' top 50 dunks per Hoopmixtape:

And check out his best work in the D League this season:

Jones Jr., who played one season at UNLV before entering the professional ranks, averages 15 points and six boards per game for the Northern Arizona Suns. He will be just 20 years and three days old when he takes flight in New Orleans, making his appearance even more impressive.

Prediction: Like Gordon, Jones brings an incredible blend of power and air to the competition. He should be able to make the finals, but it's hard to pick him to win over Gordon, whose performance last year should have given him the title. Still, expect Jones to make the finals.

Aaron Gordon

In case you forgot how incredible Gordon's dunk duel with Zach Lavine was last year, here's a refresher:

Gordon and Lavine put on the best show in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest since 1988, when Michael Jordan beat Dominique Wilkins.

Unfortunately, Gordon recently suffered a bone bruise in his right foot and missed two games before returning to the lineup Monday night and playing 29 minutes against Miami.

Although Gordon should be good to go on Saturday, he still has a handicap going into the contest, as he's lost some practice time.

He does not seem deterred though. Via Safid Deen of the Orlando Sentinel:

“I can’t practice, so I have to visualize,” Gordon said with a bag of ice on his right foot after Monday’s shoot-around at AmericanAirlines Arena. “I’ve seen some videos. But I’ve got my stuff up here.”

Prediction: Yes, Gordon is recovering from an injury, but how can anyone bet against him after last season? That was arguably the best (and most creative) performance of all time. He should win this contest, but expect it to be close over Jones.