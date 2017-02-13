    Golden State WarriorsDownload App

    Warriors Announcers Wear Dub Nation Jackets Ahead of Matchup vs. Nuggets

    OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 28: A shot of the Golden State Warriors logo before a game against the Toronto Raptors on December 28, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    The announcers for the Golden State Warriors decided to show some team spirit with their wardrobe Monday night.

    DeAntae Prince of The Crossover captured the incredible jackets on display:

    Bob Fitzgerald and Jim Barnett of CSN Bay Area rocked the unique outfits for the team's road game against the Denver Nuggets, which likely didn't make them the most popular people in the arena.

