Warriors Announcers Wear Dub Nation Jackets Ahead of Matchup vs. Nuggets
February 14, 2017
Noah Graham/Getty Images
The announcers for the Golden State Warriors decided to show some team spirit with their wardrobe Monday night.
DeAntae Prince of The Crossover captured the incredible jackets on display:
DeAntae Prince @DeAntae
This puts Clyde Frazier to shame. https://t.co/leqbTYd5zQ2/14/2017, 2:09:40 AM
Bob Fitzgerald and Jim Barnett of CSN Bay Area rocked the unique outfits for the team's road game against the Denver Nuggets, which likely didn't make them the most popular people in the arena.
