    Derrick Jones Jr. Unleashes Between-the-Legs 360 Dunk During Suns Warm-Ups

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. sent a message to the rest of the Slam Dunk Contest competitors during warm-ups before Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans:

    Jones Jr. will compete against Aaron Gordon, Glenn Robinson III and DeAndre Jordan in the dunk contest on Saturday in New Orleans. It will air on TNT as part of All-Star Saturday Night.

    If Jones' warm-up dunk is any indication, the rest of the field is in some trouble.

