Baylor vs. Texas Tech: Score and Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

For the second time this year, the Texas Tech Red Raiders upset a Top-10 opponent, beating the No. 4 Baylor Bears 84-78 on Monday night in Lubbock, Texas.

With the game tied at 61 and 7:09 to play in the second half, the Red Raiders went on an 8-0 run over the next two-plus minutes.

By the time the Bears' Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. closed the gap to five points at 80-75, there were only 27 seconds remaining.

Baylor finished 17-of-25 from the charity stripe, while Texas Tech knocked down 30 of its 43 free-throw attempts.

Keenan Evans had a big night offensively for the Raiders, scoring a game-high 23 points, while Niem Stevenson chipped in with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Justin Gray posted a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Terry Maston came off the bench to lead the Bears in scoring with 22 points.

Texas Tech neutralized Baylor's leading scorer, Johnathan Motley, who shot 4-of-10 from the field for 11 points.

The Red Raiders' win was vital as they try to keep their hopes of making the NCAA tournament alive. They didn't make the field of 68 in Joe Lunardi's latest projected bracket at ESPN.com, nor did they warrant being on the bubble.

Texas Tech will visit West Virginia on Saturday, and back-to-back wins against Top-10 opponents would undoubtedly impress the selection committee. Because the Raiders felled the then-No. 7 Mountaineers 77-76 in overtime Jan. 3, the door to the Big Dance hasn't closed on them yet, but their margin for error remains slim.

Baylor's stock will take a hit, but the Bears have a great chance to rebound when they host the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.