New England Patriots Guide to the 2017 Free-Agent Market

If the Patriots don't bring back LeGarrette Blount, there will be a hole at running back. Elsa/Getty Images

The Patriots were deep at running back in 2016 with the likes of LeGarrette Blount, James White and Dion Lewis leading the way. However, the team's main running option, Blount, is scheduled to hit the market in March.

If the Patriots choose not to retain Blount, there will be a sizable hole in the backfield. Blount rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns this past season.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like there are any real upgrades at running back on the open market this year. This is, of course, assuming that the Pittsburgh Steelers don't allow Le'Veon Bell to hit the open market—which seems unlikely.

"He is somebody we hope to have around for a little while longer, that’s for sure," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in January of Bell, per Steelers.com (h/t Bryan DeArdo of CBSSports.com).

If Bell does somehow become available, the Patriots should pounce. His ability to excel on the ground and in the passing game fits in perfectly with what New England likes to do on offense. When Blount was on the field, opposing defenses generally could assume he was either running or pass blocking. This wouldn't be the case with Bell.

Aside from Bell, there aren't any backs really worth chasing hard this offseason. Guys like Latavius Murray, Eddie Lacy and Christine Michael could potentially fill the role of bruiser for New England, though it would make just as much sense to just re-sign Blount.

If the Patriots want to take a chance on a restricted free agent (like they did with Hogan last year), Isaiah Crowell of the Cleveland Browns could be an option. He has frequently shown promise but has often struggled to find open lanes against defenses with no respect for Cleveland's passing game.

Crowell is just 24 years old and could potentially lead New England's backfield for the next several years.