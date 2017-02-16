High-Flying High Schoolers Who Could Compete in the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

1 of 9

Zion Williamson Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is rapidly approaching this weekend, and it means the eyes of the sports world are focused on the dunk.

Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones have the ability to give fans an electric performance at the 2017 contest at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, but there are also plenty of top high school players who are already seasoned dunkers.

Whether they are YouTube sensations like Zion Williamson or emerging sophomores like Cassius Stanley, there are a lot of great dunkers at the high school level who could rise through the ranks and make for some fun contests over the next few years.

Here's a look at some players to keep an eye on for future dunk contests. Some of these guys could show up at the upcoming spring all-star games, while others could eventually make their way to the main stage of All-Star Weekend.

Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and information were obtained firsthand.