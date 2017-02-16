High-Flying High Schoolers Who Could Compete in the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is rapidly approaching this weekend, and it means the eyes of the sports world are focused on the dunk.
Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones have the ability to give fans an electric performance at the 2017 contest at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, but there are also plenty of top high school players who are already seasoned dunkers.
Whether they are YouTube sensations like Zion Williamson or emerging sophomores like Cassius Stanley, there are a lot of great dunkers at the high school level who could rise through the ranks and make for some fun contests over the next few years.
Here's a look at some players to keep an eye on for future dunk contests. Some of these guys could show up at the upcoming spring all-star games, while others could eventually make their way to the main stage of All-Star Weekend.
8. Scottie Lewis
Athleticism: Not many 2-guards have athleticism like the 6'5" springboard, but Scottie Lewis drew national attention as an eighth-grader for his dunking prowess. Now a high school sophomore, Lewis is one of the rare perimeter players who can dunk not only when moving toward the rim, but also when he's standing still under the hoop. Lewis has rare hops that enable him to catch balls well above the rim.
Creativity: Gifted with that kind of leaping ability, Lewis has some fun with it when it comes to his dunks. Since he is a dunker who is able to go off of one or two legs, Lewis throws in a lot of spins and windmills near the rim. He's also had some unexpected dunks under the hoop that have caught bigger players off guard.
NBA Dunker Comparison: Although a little bit taller than Lewis is, former dunk contest veteran Michael Finley has some dunks that have been similar to things Lewis has done. Finley's leaping ability enabled him to dunk from extraordinary distances, and that is something Lewis could develop over time thanks to his elite leaping ability.
7. Savion Flagg
Athleticism: The Texas A&M Aggies commit is noted for his ability to attack the basket, and that was made apparent this season with some incredible in-game dunks. The 6'6" Savion Flagg is still working on shoring up his jumper, but he can rely on his ability to get in the paint and finish for now.
Creativity: Flagg has had some dunks in his senior season that he has used in games that were contest-worthy, including an under-the-legs dunk during a game in the video above. Also capable of creative moves in the air using windmills, Flagg can make a lot of things happen while flying to the hoop.
NBA Dunker Comparison: There are plenty of great NBA dunkers who have been wings, but Flagg's power calls to mind a bit of Corey Maggette. Coming in at around the same size, Flagg gets well above the rim on dunks like Maggette did, and both of them can finish with authority and make that look ordinary.
6. Cassius Stanley
Athleticism: Another sophomore with springs, Cassius Stanley drew some headlines last season for some crazy in-game dunks at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles. Not many 6'5" shooting guards having the leaping ability of Stanley, and it is part of the reason why he is a 5-star prospect who is already playing up on the 17U level of the Nike EYBL.
Creativity: Stanley sets himself apart a bit from his peers because he'll attempt under-the-legs dunks in games. Not afraid of the spotlight and attempting big dunks in front of big crowds, Stanley already is comfortable with the attention he's received on some big YouTube mixes of his highlights.
NBA Dunker Comparison: There is a certain star quality, to Stanley and the ease of how he makes some things look calls to mind a bit of DeMar DeRozan. Stanley obviously has a long way to go before playing on the USA Basketball Olympic team, but he has elite abilities for a young wing and the type of rare athleticism that should keep him in the 5-star conversation.
5. Emmitt Williams
Athleticism: Winning the City of Palms dunk contest is never easy, but the 6'7" Emmitt Williams managed to do that as a junior this season. Frontcourt players can have a difficult time capturing crowds, but Williams does a nice job of jumping over people in his dunks to magnify how quickly he gets off the floor.
Creativity: Creativity might not be the biggest trademark of a Williams dunk contest, but you have to admire how smooth he is on the dunks he attempts. Williams has the cool and casual demeanor to make difficult dunks look easy, and that is a difficult feat to pull off in itself.
NBA Dunker Comparison: Because of his ability to catch lobs and hunt putbacks, Williams compares a bit to former dunk contest participant Gerald Wallace. Although Wallace is more of a wing with driving skills, Williams has a similar body type, and both have a knack for making electric plays above the rim.
4. Trevon Duval
Athleticism: There haven't been any point guards on this list until now, as Trevon Duval is the type of explosive point guard who has elevated himself into the top five in the Class of 2017. A consistent 5-star prospect throughout his career, Duval can recoil and rise above the rim like few 6'3" players can. Duval's ability to finish above the rim has shocked many big men who have tried to challenge at the rim and fallen victim.
Creativity: Duval's best dunks usually come in games when he can throw down on defenders at the rim, but he can also wow on self alley-oops off the floor that end in electric finishes. A natural showman who is used to playing in front of big crowds, Duval loves to make plays that get the fans going.
NBA Dunker Comparison: Although he has never competed in an NBA dunk contest, Derrick Rose is a similar dunk comparison for Duval because they are nearly the same size and build. Although both players are known more for in-game dunks, both have also thrown down their fair share of warm-up line thrillers that have made the building buzz.
3. Michael Porter Jr.
Athleticism: Most people know Michael Porter Jr. is in contention for the No. 1 spot in the Class of 2017, but he also became nationally prominent in part for a monster dunk from just inside the free-throw line during a game while he was a sophomore in high school. Since he is a great leaper—both in terms of distance and height because of his wingspan—Porter can pull off a lot of dunks that others couldn't even try.
Creativity: Porter finishes so many plays above the rim that he has grown accustomed to finding different ways to dunk. Some of the most impressive mixes in the country come from Porter and his ability to make unique dunks, and he would be a ton of fun to see in a contest.
NBA Dunker Comparison: Not many stand at 6'10" and are still elite dunkers like Porter, but Larry Nance is one of the early winners of the original dunk contests. Both Nance and Porter can make dunks that extend to nearly the free-throw line, and both can also creatively throw other elements into dunks as well.
2. Kevin Knox
Athleticism: Not many wing athletes in the country are better than Kevin Knox when it comes to speed and elevation. Knox has already thrown down plenty of poster dunks during his high school career, and the former football player also isn't afraid of contact at the rim.
Creativity: Since Knox is a natural athlete who makes leaping look easy, he has grown comfortable throwing down a number of impressive dunks—many of which have come in game action. Knox can take off from crazy distances because he can jump from so far away, and he's also able to finish with power. Knox makes a lot of difficult dunks look easy.
NBA Dunker Comparison: Rudy Gay is a solid comparison for Knox's dunking ability and overall game because both of them are tall and lanky forwards who can really jump. Competing in two dunk contests earlier in his career, Gay made a lot of big plays above the rim during his NBA career, and Knox could be capable of doing similar things.
1. Zion Williamson
Athleticism: Zion Williamson has become a national YouTube sensation this season thanks to his ridiculous dunks at Spartanburg Day School in South Carolina. The 6'6" Williamson is an explosive leaper who also has a big and strong enough frame to finish through contact at the rim. When pitted up against average high school players, Williamson's high school feats seem that much more ridiculous because he's so much bigger, stronger and more athletic.
Creativity: Now that Williamson has gotten bored at times playing against the overwhelmed competition at the local high school level, he has started to attempt some truly absurd in-game dunks, including 360 windmills and various other powerful dunks not often attempted during an actual game.
NBA Dunker Comparison: While Williamson has drawn some comparisons to players like Larry Johnson, he has the gracefulness and power of a natural dunker like Vince Carter. It's hard to really label Williamson with a direct comparison—which is part of the reason why people are so intrigued by his meteoric rise.
