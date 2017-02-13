Charles Oakley, James Dolan Meet with Adam Silver Regarding MSG Arrest

David Dow/Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Monday he met with Charles Oakley and New York Knicks owner James Dolan following Oakley's arrest at Madison Square Garden during the Knicks' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Silver also allowed Michael Jordan to teleconference into the meeting.

The NBA shared a statement from the commissioner:

ESPN.com's J.A. Adande thought the fact Silver had to intervene reflected how the Knicks have mishandled the situation:

The saga began when arena security removed Oakley from the arena after he engaged in a shoving match with security officers in the first quarter of Wednesday's game:

Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever? Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA Kerr Ejected Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs CJ McCollum Making Moves DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him Kristaps Porzingis Slams in the Face of Dwight Howard Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime Carmelo Anthony Doesn't Want Any Cheers Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters? Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It Carmelo Anthony Drains the 3 for the Lead Against the Bucks Kristaps Porzingis Puts the Moves on the Bucks Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP? Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1 Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference? Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference What's Wrong with the New York Knicks? Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017? James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets Kristaps Porzingis Down the Lane for a Jam Lopez Does a Double Clothesline KP in No-Man's Land on Defense KP at 4 Leads to Wide-Open Pacers 3 Knicks Beat Downcourt by Pacers Porzingis Plays Good D at Rim vs. Pacers Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'? Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion? Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far DeMarcus Cousins Pokes Fun at Joakim Noah's Shooting Form Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd

In a pair of official statements, the Knicks blamed Oakley for the incident, saying he "behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner," an account the team said was corroborated by Madison Square Garden staff and New York police officers.

Oakley offered his take in an interview with the New York Daily News' Frank Isola.

"I was there for four minutes," he said. "I didn't say anything to [Dolan]. I swear on my mother. They came over and wanted to know why I was sitting there. I bought the ticket. I said why do you guys keep staring at me. Then they asked me to leave. And I said I'm not leaving."

USA Today's Steve Popper reported police charged Oakley with three counts of assault.

In an interview on The Michael Kay Show on Friday (h/t For The Win's Adi Joseph), Dolan speculated Oakley might have an alcohol problem, which would've then played a role in his behavior in the arena. Oakley denied the claim to the New York Post's Marc Berman.

Dolan invited Latrell Sprewell to sit with him during Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, which Bleacher Report's Howard Beck argued was a public relations maneuver:

Oakley played 10 seasons with the Knicks from 1988 to 1998 and helped the team reach the 1994 NBA Finals.

While the 53-year-old is one of the more beloved members of those successful 1990s Knicks teams, the New York Times' Scott Cacciola wrote last November he has had a thorny relationship with the team.

In addition to critical comments in the past about Dolan and the Knicks front office, Oakley helped sour LeBron James on the idea of signing with the team in 2010, which further eroded his standing with the Knicks.