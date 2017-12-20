5-Star OG Jamaree Salyer Commits to Georgia over Alabama, Clemson, More

Photo credit: 247Sports.

Jamaree Salyer, a 5-star guard from Pace Academy in Atlanta, committed to the University of Georgia on Wednesday, according to 11Alive Sports.



Salyer, a mountain of a man who stands 6'4" and weighs 342 pounds, is considered the top guard in the class of 2018 from 247Sports. He also ranks as the No. 10 overall player and the No. 3 player from the state of Georgia.

Scout.com offered the following analysis:

"Immediately Salyer passes the eye test, but there is more to him than that. He is very light on his feet for a young 300-pounder. He is likely a guard or center on the next level, and he has the ability to get to the second level, move in space and get down the field.

"He is a natural bender, so his flexibility is good. Salyer is still very raw in some areas, and balance is one. He needs to have a more solid base and work on his sets. He is strong at the point of attack, he is very smart, and he has so much upside."

His highlights from his junior season show a true game-changer:

According to 247Sports, Salyer also had scholarship offers from elite programs such as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.

Salyer is instantly Georgia's prized jewel in the class of 2018. The Bulldogs put together the No. 3 recruiting class in 2017, per Scout.com, highlighted by 5-star athlete DeAngelo Gibbs and 5-star quarterback Jake Fromm.

With Salyer now on board, Georgia has once again secured an elite prospect. And Fromm will be hoping Salyer can be a fortress on the offensive line as the pair look to keep Georgia at the top of the SEC.