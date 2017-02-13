Aldon Smith's Involvement in Domestic Violence Incident Under Investigation

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith is reportedly under investigation for a domestic violence incident.

TMZ Sports reported Monday that police in San Francisco—where Smith owns a home—were called Saturday morning and responded to an incident at a house there.

According to Lindsay H. Jones of USA Today, there have been no arrests or charges filed, and Smith and the woman who filed the complaint are both cooperating.

Smith is no stranger to off-field issues. Jones noted the pass-rusher is suspended from the NFL for repeated violations of the substance abuse policy. He has two DUIs and hasn't appeared in an NFL game since the 2015 season.

Smith applied for reinstatement in October, but the NFL deferred ruling until March, per Jones.

A domestic violence issue would not bode well for his reinstatement chances, especially since Raiders owner Mark Davis previously said of domestic violence, "It's just something we can't tolerate," per Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Despite the run-ins with the law, Smith has been a productive playmaker when he is actually on the field. He was a 2012 Pro Bowler and member of the All-Pro first team with the San Francisco 49ers with 19.5 sacks. He has 47.5 sacks in 59 career games.