    MMADownload App

    Fedor Emelianenko Dishes on Latest Round of Failed UFC Negotiations

    Fedor Emelianenko after fighting Fabricio Werdum in a Strikeforce/M-1 Global mixed martial arts match in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, June 26, 2010. Werdum won by submission in the first round. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press
    Steven RondinaFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    "How would Fedor Emelianenko do in the UFC?" It's a question that has lingered for over a decade, and while fans won't get an answer anytime soon, they have a chance to see the Last Emperor face a solid UFC alumnus in San Jose, California, on Saturday in Matt Mitrione.

    But how did that come to pass? And what was it that once again kept him out of the Octagon? Emelianenko discussed what happened with MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani through a translator on Monday's edition of The MMA Hour.

    "We had made great relations with Scott Coker," he said (h/t MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi for the transcription). "I received a very good offer from Bellator. In addition, Bellator invited my entire team. So all of the guys will be performing as well."

    Emelianenko took three ugly losses in Strikeforce to Antonio Silva, Fabricio Werdum and Dan Henderson.
    Emelianenko took three ugly losses in Strikeforce to Antonio Silva, Fabricio Werdum and Dan Henderson.Josh Hedges/Forza LLC/Getty Images

    From 2009 to 2011, Coker promoted Emelianenko in Strikeforce, with the former Pride champion competing four times. After debuting with a devastating knockout win over Brett Rogers, he dropped three in a row via stoppage and unceremoniously left the promotion, returning to the international circuit before retiring in 2012. 

    He put his gloves back on in 2015, joining up with Japan's Rizin FF before taking a one-off fight in Russia under the Eurasia Fight Nights umbrella. Those wins sparked new negotiations with the UFC, but according to Emelianenko, the two sides just couldn't come to a deal. The reason, naturally, came down to the price tag.

    "One of the main reasons was the ability for my team to perform, for my guys to perform," Emelianenko said. "The other reasons were, we were not exactly on the same terms as far as the financial conditions and some other things, some other smaller things as well."

    While it's naturally disappointing that fans were once again robbed of the chance to see Emelianenko in the Octagon, Saturday's fight with Mitrione is most certainly an interesting one. If he gets back into the win column, there's a real chance Bellator rebuilds its heavyweight division around him.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 