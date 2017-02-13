    NFLDownload App

    Terrelle Pryor: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Free-Agent WR

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 30: Terrelle Pryor #11 of the Cleveland Browns avoids a tackle by Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2017

    After a successful debut season as a full-time receiver, Terrelle Pryor will be a wanted man in free agency.

    Continue for updates.

    Browns to Meet with Pryor's Agent

    Monday, Feb. 13

    According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Cleveland Browns consider the wideout their top priority and will meet with his agent during the week.

    Pryor, who spent his first few seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Oakland Raiders, had a big 2016 season as a receiver. He finished with 77 catches for 1,007 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a bright spot for a Browns team that finished with a 1-15 record.

    Per ESPN Stats & Info, Marlin Briscoe is the only other player in NFL history with one season of 1,000 receiving yards and another of 1,000 passing yards.

    The 27-year-old also added one rushing touchdown, excelling offensively despite a lack of consistency at quarterback. Five different players threw at least 20 passes for the Browns this season, with the group combining for just 15 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

    It's tough to imagine what the 6'6" athlete could do when he develops chemistry with a quality passer.

    Pryor entered the league as a supplemental draft pick out of Ohio State in 2011, eventually working his way toward being a starting quarterback for the Raiders in 2013. He failed to appear in a game in 2014 before reappearing as a receiver for the Browns.

    As a talented player who is only getting better, he should have plenty of opportunity on the open market.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 