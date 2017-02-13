Terrelle Pryor: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Free-Agent WR

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

After a successful debut season as a full-time receiver, Terrelle Pryor will be a wanted man in free agency.

Browns to Meet with Pryor's Agent

Monday, Feb. 13

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Cleveland Browns consider the wideout their top priority and will meet with his agent during the week.

Pryor, who spent his first few seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Oakland Raiders, had a big 2016 season as a receiver. He finished with 77 catches for 1,007 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a bright spot for a Browns team that finished with a 1-15 record.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Marlin Briscoe is the only other player in NFL history with one season of 1,000 receiving yards and another of 1,000 passing yards.

The 27-year-old also added one rushing touchdown, excelling offensively despite a lack of consistency at quarterback. Five different players threw at least 20 passes for the Browns this season, with the group combining for just 15 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

It's tough to imagine what the 6'6" athlete could do when he develops chemistry with a quality passer.

Pryor entered the league as a supplemental draft pick out of Ohio State in 2011, eventually working his way toward being a starting quarterback for the Raiders in 2013. He failed to appear in a game in 2014 before reappearing as a receiver for the Browns.

As a talented player who is only getting better, he should have plenty of opportunity on the open market.