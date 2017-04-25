4-Star WR Dyami Brown Commits to UNC over Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Others

Photo Credit: Scout.com

The North Carolina Tar Heels added a speedy playmaker to their future offense Tuesday when wide receiver prospect Dyami Brown joined their 2018 recruiting class.

Adam Friedman of Rivals.com reported that Brown committed to UNC over the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Virginia Tech.

The 6'2", 180-pound Brown is a 4-star prospect, per Scout, and the No. 179 overall player, No. 33 wide receiver and No. 1 wide receiver in the state of North Carolina in his class.

Hudl shared a look at some of Brown's highlights that led to the wide-ranging interest in the prospect:

Scout provided a breakdown of Brown's game and pointed to his ability to line up across the field and utilize blazing speed and quickness to beat defenders over the top. It also highlighted his superior body control, which will prove useful when adjusting to deep passes after he's blown past cornerbacks at the line of scrimmage.

Brown can play in the slot with his speed and elusiveness or on the outside with his height, which will help him beat defensive backs on fade routes and jump balls.

He brings that versatility to a North Carolina program that has become one of the steadier teams in the ACC with eight bowl appearances in the last nine years.

The Tar Heels were an impressive 22nd in the nation in passing yards per game in 2016. Brown's game-breaking abilities can help them maintain that total and challenge the likes of Clemson and Florida State in the ACC.