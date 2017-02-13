Chandler Jones: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Cardinals LB's Future

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Chandler Jones is one of the top linebackers on the free-agent market, so the Arizona Cardinals will have plenty of competition to retain the 26-year-old this offseason.

Cardinals Will Reportedly Use Franchise Tag on Jones

Monday, Feb. 13

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (h/t Nate Bouda of NFLTradeRumors.co) reported Monday the Cardinals plan to use the franchise tag on Jones.

The move wouldn't come as a surprise. Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said in January the franchise tag would be an alternative for Arizona if it failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract with Jones, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The MMQB's Albert Breer estimated the franchise tag for a defensive end would be $17 million in 2017, while a linebacker would earn $14.6 million on the franchise tag.

By tagging Jones, the Cardinals would buy themselves more time to work out the details on a lucrative extension, similar to how the Denver Broncos tagged Von Miller last March before re-signing for six years and $114.5 million in July.

Jones had a strong debut season in Arizona. He finished second on the team in sacks (11), and the Cardinals ranked third in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders, up from 27th in 2015.

Pro Football Focus graded Jones as the Cardinals' best edge defender and the seventh-best edge defender in the NFL (87.4).

The only question about Jones' immediate future in Arizona would appear to be whether he receives a multiyear deal before the start of the 2017 campaign.