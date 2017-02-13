    WWEDownload App

    Rosa Mendes Retires from WWE: Latest Comments and Reaction

    HOLLYWOOD - AUGUST 21: Wrestler Rosa Mendes arrives at the WWE's SummerSlam Kickoff Party at H-Wood Club on August 21, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2017

    Rosa Mendes announced Monday she has retired from her career with WWE. 

    Mendes shared a photo of her daughter, Jordan, on Instagram and confirmed her departure from the company:

    The caption read in part: "Today is Jordan's first birthday and it's also the day that I am announcing my retirement from the WWE. As I write these words I have tears in my eyes because of the love I have for my WWE family, and especially for the WWE universe. For the last 10 years, WWE was my life, my world and my family. I was [Mendes]. Now I am Milena Roucka, Jordan's mother, a soon to be wife and a hard working entrepreneur."

    Mendes has been out of action for nearly two years. Her last match was on WWE's European tour in April 2015, per the Internet Wrestling Database, and her final appearance on Raw was in an eight-woman Battle Royal that aired April 13, 2015. She compiled a 10-111-1 record in WWE.

    The 37-year-old also appeared on Total Divas. The show shared footage of her and fiance Bobby Schubenski bringing their daughter home from the hospital:

    Mendes joined WWE shortly after the company's Diva Search in 2006. She shuffled through various midcard storylines before finding success as manager for Primo and Epico. 

    The duo won the tag team championships on Jan. 15, 2012, and held the belts for 107 days before falling to Kofi Kingston and R-Truth on the April 30, 2012, episode of Raw, per WWE.com.

