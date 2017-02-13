Westminster Dog Show 2017 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Monday Recap

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

There are few bigger events for canine lovers than the Westminster Dog Show.

The 2017 version got started Monday with over half of the Best in Show field already decided. After the morning session narrowed down the best in breeds in 119 different competitions, the best in groups were decided in hound, toy, non-sporting and herding breeds.

Here are the top dogs in action at the 141st annual event in New York City.

Westminster Dog Show 2017 – Day 1 Results Best of Group: Hound Breed Name First Norwegian Elkhound GCH CH Vin-Melca's Daggarwood Delight Second Basset Hound GCH CH Blossomhil's Topsfield Sanchu A Little Princess Third American Foxhound GCH CH Kiarry's Stonewall Jackson Fourth Borzois GCH CH Kiarry's Stonewall Jackson Best of Group: Toy Breed Name First Pekingese GCHB CH Pequest Pickwick Second Pug GCH CH Hill Country's Let's Get Ready To Rumble Third Chihuahua GCH CH Sonnus Filho (Sanchez) Fourth Affenpinscher GCHB CH Tamarin Tailback Best of Group: Non-Sporting Breed Name First Miniature Poodle GCHB CH Danfour Avalon As If Second Boston Terrier GCH CH Sabe's Simply Invincible Third Bichon Frise GCH CH Belle Creek's All I Care About Is Love Fourth French Bulldog GCH CH Haloridge's Cruisin The Open Sea Best of Group: Herding Breed Name First German Shephed GCH CH Lockenhaus' Rumor Has It V Kenlyn Second Pulik GCHB CH Cordmaker Mister Blue Sky Third Pembroke Welsh Corgi GCH CH Coventry Allure At Wyndstar Fourth Border Collie GCHP CH Majestic Elite Clever Endeavor Source: WestminsterKennelClub.org

Full results by breed available at WestminsterKennelClub.org.

The hounds were up first, featuring 33 different breeds as the largest group in the entire competition.

Through a tough field, it was Duffy the Norwegian elkhound who came through with the victory. The four-year-old, owned by Patricia V. Trotter, beat out Sweetpea the basset hound for the win. An American foxhound and a borzois came in third and fourth in the group.

The American Kennel Club described the winning dog:

In the toy group, the pekingese won yet again just a few years after the breed hosted the Best in Show.

This time it was Chuckie, one of the youngest dogs in the field at under two years old. David Fitzpatrick is the breeder and owner of the competitor, captured by the Westminster Dog Show account:

Rumble the pug was the second-place finisher, while the chihuahua and the affenpinscher rounded out the top four.

Fox Sports 1 captured the well-trained miniature poodle who took home first place in the non-sporting group:

Aftin came through with the win in a varied group of dogs, beating the Boston terrier, bichon frise and French bulldog.

The final group of the day was the herders, which saw Rumor defend her title from last year. The German shepherd beat out tough competition from the pulik, who finished in second place.

Fox Sports 1 showed the dog being impressively obedient:

This type of performance could lead her to being a top contender for the main award Tuesday night.

The winners will return to compete against the winners of the sporting, working and terrier breeds for the Best in Show award. Those breeds have generally provided the most winners at this competition, which makes the entire day of action important to watch.