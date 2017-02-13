    Game RecapDownload App

    Westminster Dog Show 2017 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Monday Recap

    Beagles line up in the judging area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    There are few bigger events for canine lovers than the Westminster Dog Show.

    The 2017 version got started Monday with over half of the Best in Show field already decided. After the morning session narrowed down the best in breeds in 119 different competitions, the best in groups were decided in hound, toy, non-sporting and herding breeds.

    Here are the top dogs in action at the 141st annual event in New York City.

     

    Westminster Dog Show 2017 – Day 1 Results
    Best of Group: HoundBreedName
    FirstNorwegian ElkhoundGCH CH Vin-Melca's Daggarwood Delight
    SecondBasset HoundGCH CH Blossomhil's Topsfield Sanchu A Little Princess
    ThirdAmerican FoxhoundGCH CH Kiarry's Stonewall Jackson
    FourthBorzoisGCH CH Kiarry's Stonewall Jackson
    Best of Group: ToyBreedName
    FirstPekingeseGCHB CH Pequest Pickwick
    SecondPugGCH CH Hill Country's Let's Get Ready To Rumble
    ThirdChihuahuaGCH CH Sonnus Filho (Sanchez)
    FourthAffenpinscherGCHB CH Tamarin Tailback
    Best of Group: Non-SportingBreedName
    FirstMiniature PoodleGCHB CH Danfour Avalon As If
    SecondBoston TerrierGCH CH Sabe's Simply Invincible
    ThirdBichon FriseGCH CH Belle Creek's All I Care About Is Love
    FourthFrench BulldogGCH CH Haloridge's Cruisin The Open Sea
    Best of Group: HerdingBreedName
    FirstGerman ShephedGCH CH Lockenhaus' Rumor Has It V Kenlyn
    SecondPulikGCHB CH Cordmaker Mister Blue Sky
    ThirdPembroke Welsh CorgiGCH CH Coventry Allure At Wyndstar
    FourthBorder CollieGCHP CH Majestic Elite Clever Endeavor
    Source: WestminsterKennelClub.org

     

    Full results by breed available at WestminsterKennelClub.org.

     

    The hounds were up first, featuring 33 different breeds as the largest group in the entire competition.

    Through a tough field, it was Duffy the Norwegian elkhound who came through with the victory. The four-year-old, owned by Patricia V. Trotter, beat out Sweetpea the basset hound for the win. An American foxhound and a borzois came in third and fourth in the group.

    The American Kennel Club described the winning dog:

    In the toy group, the pekingese won yet again just a few years after the breed hosted the Best in Show.

    This time it was Chuckie, one of the youngest dogs in the field at under two years old. David Fitzpatrick is the breeder and owner of the competitor, captured by the Westminster Dog Show account:

    Rumble the pug was the second-place finisher, while the chihuahua and the affenpinscher rounded out the top four.

    Fox Sports 1 captured the well-trained miniature poodle who took home first place in the non-sporting group:

    Aftin came through with the win in a varied group of dogs, beating the Boston terrier, bichon frise and French bulldog. 

    The final group of the day was the herders, which saw Rumor defend her title from last year. The German shepherd beat out tough competition from the pulik, who finished in second place.

    Fox Sports 1 showed the dog being impressively obedient:

    This type of performance could lead her to being a top contender for the main award Tuesday night.

    The winners will return to compete against the winners of the sporting, working and terrier breeds for the Best in Show award. Those breeds have generally provided the most winners at this competition, which makes the entire day of action important to watch.

