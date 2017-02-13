J.R. Smith Injury: Updates on Cavaliers Star's Recovery from Thumb Surgery

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith is nearing his return to the court following thumb surgery, with ESPN.com's Chris Haynes and Dave McMenamin reporting Monday that Smith could be back in as little as three weeks.

Continue for updates.

Smith Likely to Return in March

Monday, Feb. 13

Smith hasn't played since leaving the Cavaliers' 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 20.

According to Haynes and McMenamin, Smith will have his injured thumb re-examined during the All-Star break, which will give him a better idea of his return date.

Prior to the injury, Smith struggled to find his shooting stroke. He is connecting on a career-low 33.7 percent of his field-goal attempts, while his 36.2 percent rate from beyond the arc is the lowest of his two-and-a-half seasons with the Cavaliers.

There's no question, though, Cleveland needs Smith back as early as possible so he can be ready for the postseason. It's no coincidence Cleveland is 4.7 points better per 100 possessions when Smith is on the floor, per NBA.com.

The addition of Kyle Korver gave the Cavs another sharpshooter, but the 31-year-old will still be a key piece for the team's title defense this summer.