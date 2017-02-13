Premier League Table: Final Week 25 2017 Standings, Results and Week 26 Fixtures
Manchester City defeated Bournemouth in the Premier League, climbing to second in the division after a 2-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night.
A finish from Raheem Sterling gave the visitors the lead in the first half, and an own goal by Tyrone Mings—under pressure from Sergio Aguero—collected the points for manager Pep Guardiola after 69 minutes, with City always one step ahead of their opponents.
Gabriel Jesus' night ended in disappointment as the Brazil international was injured in the opening moments, and he was immediately replaced by Aguero.
Here are the complete results from England's top division after Monday's match:
|Premier League 1017: Latest Scores and Fixtures
|Date
|Time (GMT/ET)
|Fixture
|Score
|Feb. 11
|12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Hull City
|2-0
|Feb. 11
|3 p.m./10 a.m.
|Manchester United vs. Watford
|2-0
|Feb. 11
|3 p.m./10 a.m.
|Middlesbrough vs. Everton
|0-0
|Feb. 11
|3 p.m./10 a.m.
|Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace
|1-0
|Feb. 11
|3 p.m./10 a.m.
|Sunderland vs. Southampton
|0-4
|Feb. 11
|3 p.m./10 a.m.
|West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion
|2-2
|Feb. 11
|5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m.
|Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|2-0
|Feb. 12
|1:30 p.m./8:30 a.m.
|Burnley vs. Chelsea
|1-1
|Feb. 12
|4 p.m./11 a.m.
|Swansea City vs. Leicester City
|2-0
|Feb. 13
|8 p.m./3 p.m.
|Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
|0-2
Here is the latest table:
|Latest Premier League Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|25
|19
|3
|3
|52
|18
|34
|60
|2
|Manchester City
|25
|16
|4
|5
|51
|29
|22
|52
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|14
|8
|3
|46
|18
|28
|50
|4
|Arsenal
|25
|15
|5
|5
|54
|28
|26
|50
|5
|Liverpool
|25
|14
|7
|4
|54
|30
|24
|49
|6
|Manchester United
|25
|13
|9
|3
|38
|21
|17
|48
|7
|Everton
|25
|11
|8
|6
|40
|27
|13
|41
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|25
|10
|7
|8
|34
|31
|3
|37
|9
|Stoke City
|25
|8
|8
|9
|30
|36
|-6
|32
|10
|West Ham United
|24
|9
|5
|11
|34
|43
|-9
|32
|11
|Southampton
|25
|8
|6
|11
|28
|31
|-3
|30
|12
|Burnley
|25
|9
|3
|13
|27
|36
|-9
|30
|13
|Watford
|25
|8
|6
|11
|29
|42
|-13
|30
|14
|Bournemouth
|25
|7
|5
|13
|35
|49
|-14
|26
|15
|Swansea City
|25
|7
|3
|15
|31
|54
|-23
|24
|16
|Middlesbrough
|25
|4
|10
|11
|19
|27
|-8
|22
|17
|Leicester City
|25
|5
|6
|14
|24
|43
|-19
|21
|18
|Hull City
|25
|5
|5
|15
|22
|49
|-27
|20
|19
|Crystal Palace
|25
|5
|4
|16
|32
|46
|-14
|19
|20
|Sunderland
|25
|5
|4
|16
|24
|46
|-22
|19
Here are the Week 26 fixtures:
|Premier League 2017: Week 26 Fixtures
|Date
|Time (GMT/ET)
|Fixture
|Feb. 25
|3 p.m./10 a.m.
|Chelsea vs. Swansea City
|Feb. 25
|3 p.m./10 a.m.
|Crystal Palace vs. Middlesbrough
|Feb. 25
|3 p.m./10 a.m.
|Everton vs. Sunderland
|Feb. 25
|3 p.m./10 a.m.
|Hull City vs. Burnley
|Feb. 25
|3 p.m./10 a.m.
|West Bromwich Albion vs. Bournemouth
|Feb. 25
|5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m.
|Watford vs. West Ham United
|Feb. 26
|1:30 p.m./8:30 a.m.
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Stoke City
|Feb. 27
|8 p.m./3 p.m.
|Leicester City vs. Liverpool
Monday Recap
Bournemouth were outclassed by City on Monday as the Sky Blues put their foot on the gas in the second half.
Sterling gave the visitors the lead after 29 minutes with an acute finish, but the Cherries believed they had equalised through Joshua King.
However, the striker was penalised for a tug of a shirt in the buildup to his smart finish, which rippled into the back of the City net.
Jesus' night had ended early after he was forced to limp off, but his replacement was Aguero, and the Argentina striker laid claim to being the match winner in the second half.
The attacker got his toe to the ball to flick his effort towards the goal, but a telling deflection off Mings gave the visitors their second.
Sky Sports Statto highlighted the close finish:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
.@ManCity have scored 15 goals in 4 @premierleague meetings v Bournemouth Most #PL goals v Bournemouth Man City 15 Everton 11 Arsenal 10 https://t.co/JbABOHJBrO2/13/2017, 9:38:24 PM
City almost made it 3-0 late in the game as Leroy Sane smashed his effort off the crossbar, but it was Sterling who was Guardiola's main threat as the England international strutted around the pitch, giving a tremendous performance.
Aguero was dangerous after replacing Jesus in the first half, and he will be delighted he played a pivotal role in his side's winning goal.
The Sky Blues leapfrog above Spurs into second and are now eight points behind leaders Chelsea.
