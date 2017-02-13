    World FootballDownload App

    Premier League Table: Final Week 25 2017 Standings, Results and Week 26 Fixtures

    Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (2nd R) celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on February 13, 2017.
    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2017

    Manchester City defeated Bournemouth in the Premier League, climbing to second in the division after a 2-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night.

    A finish from Raheem Sterling gave the visitors the lead in the first half, and an own goal by Tyrone Mings—under pressure from Sergio Aguero—collected the points for manager Pep Guardiola after 69 minutes, with City always one step ahead of their opponents.

    Gabriel Jesus' night ended in disappointment as the Brazil international was injured in the opening moments, and he was immediately replaced by Aguero.

    Here are the complete results from England's top division after Monday's match:

    Premier League 1017: Latest Scores and Fixtures
    DateTime (GMT/ET)FixtureScore
    Feb. 1112:30 p.m./7:30 a.m.Arsenal vs. Hull City2-0
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Manchester United vs. Watford2-0
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Middlesbrough vs. Everton0-0
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace1-0
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Sunderland vs. Southampton0-4
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion2-2
    Feb. 115:30 p.m./12:30 p.m.Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur2-0
    Feb. 121:30 p.m./8:30 a.m.Burnley vs. Chelsea1-1
    Feb. 124 p.m./11 a.m.Swansea City vs. Leicester City2-0
    Feb. 138 p.m./3 p.m.Bournemouth vs. Manchester City0-2
    PremierLeague.com

    Here is the latest table:

    Latest Premier League Standings
    PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea25193352183460
    2Manchester City25164551292252
    3Tottenham Hotspur25148346182850
    4Arsenal25155554282650
    5Liverpool25147454302449
    6Manchester United25139338211748
    7Everton25118640271341
    8West Bromwich Albion2510783431337
    9Stoke City258893036-632
    10West Ham United2495113443-932
    11Southampton2586112831-330
    12Burnley2593132736-930
    13Watford2586112942-1330
    14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
    15Swansea City2573153154-2324
    16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
    17Leicester City2556142443-1921
    18Hull City2555152249-2720
    19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
    20Sunderland2554162446-2219
    PremierLeague.com

    Here are the Week 26 fixtures:

    Premier League 2017: Week 26 Fixtures
    DateTime (GMT/ET)Fixture
    Feb. 253 p.m./10 a.m.Chelsea vs. Swansea City
    Feb. 253 p.m./10 a.m.Crystal Palace vs. Middlesbrough
    Feb. 253 p.m./10 a.m.Everton vs. Sunderland
    Feb. 253 p.m./10 a.m.Hull City vs. Burnley
    Feb. 253 p.m./10 a.m.West Bromwich Albion vs. Bournemouth
    Feb. 255:30 p.m./12:30 p.m.Watford vs. West Ham United
    Feb. 261:30 p.m./8:30 a.m.Tottenham Hotspur vs. Stoke City
    Feb. 278 p.m./3 p.m.Leicester City vs. Liverpool
    PremierLeague.com

     

    Monday Recap

    BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates with Kevin De Bruyne after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on February 13, 2017 in
    Stu Forster/Getty Images

    Bournemouth were outclassed by City on Monday as the Sky Blues put their foot on the gas in the second half.

    Sterling gave the visitors the lead after 29 minutes with an acute finish, but the Cherries believed they had equalised through Joshua King.

    However, the striker was penalised for a tug of a shirt in the buildup to his smart finish, which rippled into the back of the City net.

    BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City reacts after being pulled back attempting to break through the Bournemouth defence during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on Feb
    Stu Forster/Getty Images

    Jesus' night had ended early after he was forced to limp off, but his replacement was Aguero, and the Argentina striker laid claim to being the match winner in the second half.

    The attacker got his toe to the ball to flick his effort towards the goal, but a telling deflection off Mings gave the visitors their second.

    Sky Sports Statto highlighted the close finish:

    City almost made it 3-0 late in the game as Leroy Sane smashed his effort off the crossbar, but it was Sterling who was Guardiola's main threat as the England international strutted around the pitch, giving a tremendous performance.

    Aguero was dangerous after replacing Jesus in the first half, and he will be delighted he played a pivotal role in his side's winning goal.

    The Sky Blues leapfrog above Spurs into second and are now eight points behind leaders Chelsea. 

