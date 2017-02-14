Philadelphia Eagles Guide to the 2017 Free-Agent Market

1 of 7

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles probably won't be big spenders in the 2017 free-agency market, and not by their own choice.

A team with a plethora of serious needs may not be able to address most of them with free agency, simply due to their severely limited cap space. Over The Cap estimates the Eagles' cap space at $9.8 million, a number that recently increased with the release of cornerback Leodis McKelvin.

One would figure the Eagles will have somewhat more than that considering Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reported the team is trying hard to free up "significant cap space" with various releases and trades.

It remains to be seen how much cap space they can open up without seriously increasing their already vast roster needs.

The draft will serve to fill a lot of those gaps, but Philadelphia would be smart to add some veteran depth in key areas and make potentially one big signing to shore up one of their biggest weaknesses.

Where would the Eagles' limited cap space be best used? Let's answer some of those questions by looking at where the team needs to address most, and why.