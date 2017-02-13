Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Blaise Matuidi and Yaya Sanogo

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi reportedly wants to leave the French capital in the summer, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Juventus all linked with the Frenchman. Meanwhile, Yaya Sanogo is expected to return to France.

According to Le10sport (h/t Calciomercato.com's Edo Dalmonte), Matuidi doesn't want to stay with PSG beyond the summer, amid plenty of reports the club has already told the France international he's free to leave.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The 29-year-old is said to be keeping his options open, and a big-money move to China could be a possibility, providing he's offered wages north of €20 million per season.

According to player representative and Chinese football expert Christopher Atkins, Matuidi has already held talks with a Chinese club:

A move to the Premier League or Serie A is also still a possibility, however. As reported by Le Parisien (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson), the France international was linked with Juventus throughout the summer of 2016, and the Bianconeri likely remain keen.

Matuidi has been with PSG since 2011 and has been a regular starter for the Ligue 1 giants for the bulk of that time. He's mainly known for his fantastic ability as a ball-winner and his solid passing range from the centre of the pitch.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Young starlet Christopher Nkunku has flashed plenty of potential this season, and the PSG academy product is a natural fit to replace Matuidi in the starting XI. Les Parisiens likely won't haggle over Matuidi's departure too much, and the midfielder could turn out to be one of the value signings of the summer.

Granit Xhaka hasn't been a success at the Emirates Stadium so far, but manager Arsene Wenger will likely persist with the duo of him and Francis Coquelin for now, unless a bargain midfielder becomes available.

A move to China seems most likely for Matuidi, with Juventus expected to chase younger talent.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Meanwhile, MailOnline (h/t the Daily Star's Rhys Turrell) reports Sanogo's time with the Gunners will come to an end at the conclusion of this season.

The striker spent time on loan with Ajax and Charlton last season after failing to make an impression at the Emirates, and the time away from the club didn't have the desired effect. Sanogo has been with Arsenal since 2013 but hasn't featured for the senior squad in years.

As shared by Bleacher Report UK, it was a shock when he was included in the Gunners' UEFA Champions League squad:

At this stage of his career, it's impossible not to call the 24-year-old a bust, and his departure is almost inevitable. Perhaps he'll finally come good following a permanent switch back home, but judging from his lack of production during his loan spells, the odds are against him.