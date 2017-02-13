Gabriel Jesus Injury: Manchester City Forward Injures Foot vs. Bournemouth

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester City starlet Gabriel Jesus injured his foot during Monday's Premier League action against Bournemouth.

As shared by City's official Twitter account, the Brazilian lasted just 13 minutes before he was replaced by Sergio Aguero:

Jesus has been a revelation since joining the squad in January, pushing for a starting position after just a few outings and beating out Aguero in the process.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The 19-year-old nearly found a late winner on his debut against Tottenham Hotspur and scored three goals in his last two Premier League outings, which were wins over West Ham United and Swansea City.

Along the way, the youngster has drawn plenty of praise. Compatriot Ronaldinho sees big things in his future, via Squawka News:

Jesus rose to fame as a member of Palmeiras and really made his mark during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, where he played a key part in the hosts' run to the gold medal. While fellow rising star Gabriel Barbosa departed for Inter Milan after the tournament, Jesus opted to sign with City but spend a little more time in Brazil on loan.

That proved to be a great decision, as Jesus was able to continue his development in a familiar environment and arrived at the Etihad Stadium in midseason form. Barbosa has struggled in Italy and has barely made an impact for the Nerazzurri.

This injury is a setback for Jesus and City, but the Citizens have an incredible amount of depth in the attacking third. The aforementioned Aguero is a superb option in his own right, and should Jesus miss an extended amount of time, fellow young stud Kelechi Iheanacho can fill in as well.