Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kylian Mbappe and Sadio Mane

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will compete for Monaco prodigy Kylian Mbappe, who has been dubbed the "new Thierry Henry."

Darren Lewis of the Mirror reported Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is prepared to challenge Gunners boss Arsene Wenger for the teenage striker who has taken French football by storm. Mbappe is contracted to his club until 2019, but his outrageous form (11 goals and five assists in 24 appearances, according to WhoScored.com) has excited the north London contingent.

Wenger recently commented about the 18-year-old on the Ligue 1 Show (h/t Lewis). He said:

He is not exactly Thierry Henry but it is true that he has similar qualities and the future and talent is similar. The potential is similar, after that if he has the same level of motivation, desire and intelligence that Thierry has, and the next two to three years will tell us that, then he can be very promising. The guys that have super talent are already playing at 18. Those who are not playing at 18 or 19 do not have that exceptional talent and he does play over here at the top level. He is a guy who is electric like Thierry was, can dribble, can pass and is efficient.

Wenger admitted he is tracking Mbappe's development and is aware of his contractual commitments in the south of France, per the Ligue 1 Show.

Here is the player in action:

In other news, Sadio Mane's agent has refuted claims his client almost joined Spurs and only chose a move to Liverpool for financial reasons.

According to Matt Hughes of the Times, the White Hart Lane club "balked" at the player's wage demands, effectively destroying any chance of a transfer from Pochettino's former team, Southampton.

However, the Senegal international's representative, Bjorn Bezemer, has said this was not the case and that Mane joined the Anfield giants for sporting reasons.

According to the Guardian (h/t Andrew Gerlis of Goal), Bezemer said: "Sadio had five offers in the summer and financially all of them were good. We wanted the right team, with the right coach at the right moment to arrive at the next level. That is the reason Sadio went to Anfield."

Mane has been a raging success since his move to Merseyside, immediately becoming a cult hero as he grabbed a brace against Spurs on Saturday in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has delivered 11 goals and four assists for his new club in the Premier League since his move, per WhoScored.com, and has already proved he is one of the best captures of last summer.

Mane would have been a perfect addition for Spurs, adding pace to a midfield that is often static despite its obvious talents.

He is developing into one of the finest attackers in England, and his variety across the attack makes him one of the most exciting players in Europe at present.