    Pistons Recover to Win from Largest Start of 4th Quarter Deficit Since 1957-58

    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffFebruary 13, 2017

    The Detroit Pistons entered the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors down 16 points. However, the final chapter belonged to the Pistons, who outscored the Raptors 36-19 in the last 12 minutes to win the game 102-101.

    The comeback win in regulation from a 16-point deficit entering the fourth quarter marked the largest the club has overcome since it moved to Detroit in 1957-58, per ESPN Stats & Info.

    Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the way in the final session, scoring nine of the team's 36 points. He scored 21 points on the night, totaling the second-most on the team. Tobias Harris topped the team's box Sunday, finishing with 24 points.

    The victory bumped the Pistons up to just a 26-29 record on the season, but the team has played much better of late. Detroit's win Sunday was its third in the last four games and fifth in the last seven. The win also propelled the team into a tie with the Chicago Bulls for seventh place in the Eastern Conference and to within 3.5 games of the Indiana Pacers for sixth.

    The club earned its first postseason berth since 2008-09 last season, but that came in the form of an eight seed and a first-round sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers. In fact, Detroit has been swept by the Cavs in the first round of each of its last two postseason showings.

    If the 2016-17 season ended today, the Pistons would be in line for a rematch against the Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. Fortunately, they have 27 games remaining on the schedule to move up the standings and face a more palatable matchup.

