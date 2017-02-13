Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Virgil Van Dijk and Ryan Kent

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed the Anfield giants turned down his recommendation to sign highly rated Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk before the player's valuation exploded after his move to Southampton.

Matt Heath-Smith of The Sun reported Liverpool spurned the opportunity to capture Van Dijk "for a fraction of his [current] £50million price-tag" after the club's infamous transfer committee told Rodgers they had no interest in the centre-back. Rodgers said the club told him the Dutchman "wouldn't be for us," missing out on one of the hottest future prospects in Europe.

Rodgers said: "When I was at Liverpool I asked about Van Dijk when he was at Groningen and then at Celtic – but I was told he wouldn’t be for us at the time.

"Van Dijk could have jumped from Celtic to a Liverpool. Some clubs will want to see the players tested at certain arenas first.

"But if there is enough belief in the player then that counts. The key for scouting is trying to predict when the player is peaking.

"You could see with Van Dijk that he was quick, strong, good on the ball and decent in the air.

According to Heath-Smith, the defender's valuation has rocketed in the wake of interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The 25-year-old has impressed for the Saints, starting 27 matches in the Premier League and Europe, according to WhoScored.com.

Countryman Ronald de Boer recently lauded the defender after his excellent form at St Mary's, per Squawka News:

In other Reds news, Bournemouth continue to have an interest in Liverpool's reserve setup after rumours emerged they want to sign Ryan Kent.

The Sun (h/t Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star) reported Cherries boss Eddie Howe is "plotting" a move for the talented winger after capturing Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith from Liverpool.

Kent has been noticed for his quality while on loan at Barnsley, and Howe could sanction a move for the 20-year-old who was recently the subject of a potential £2.5 million switch to Leeds United, per Alan Nixon of The Sun.

Here is the Oldham-born attacker in action:

Kent has improved in the EFL Championship, and Bournemouth are the type of club that should feature on his career path.

The youngster is a burgeoning talent, and much like Ibe, he will benefit from Howe's management style and attacking philosophy.

Van Dijk would have been the perfect addition for the Reds over the past few seasons, and their defence has suffered because of a lack of power and discipline.

The Southampton player was a revelation during his time north of the border, and he might have allowed Rodgers to retain his job when the Anfield first team suffered in his final months in charge on Merseyside.