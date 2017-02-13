    NBA All Star GameDownload App

    Doc Rivers Gives Steve Kerr Coaching Advice for 2017 NBA All-Star Game

    February 13, 2017

    Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers offered Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr some help on how to handle his duties in charge of the Western Conference in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

    "I made sure they loved me, the other ones," Rivers said, alluding to players from other teams, per ESPN.com. "I knew my guys liked me. That was not my concern."

    Rivers' comments come as Kerr will have to determine how to handle having Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook on the same team.

    The relationship between the two stars has deteriorated after Durant signed with the Warriors.

    Westbrook has thrown some passive-aggressive jabs at his former teammate, including posting a photo of cupcakes July 4, when Durant officially joined Golden State. He also wore a photographer's vest prior to the Oklahoma City Thunder's first game against the Warriors in November, which many thought to be a reference to Durant's passion for photography.

    The two renewed hostilities upon Durant's return to Oklahoma City on Saturday night:

    Rivers said when he coached the 2008 and 2011 All-Star Games as the head of the Boston Celtics, his intention was to make sure no player harbored feelings of revenge against the Celtics at a later date: "Like, I would bench them. But I didn't want some guy trying to score 50 on us when we played them, so I was really good at that and I went to each guy, 'How much do you want to play? Do you want to play?'"

    Durant is a starter for the West, while Westbrook is a reserve. Kerr could possibly stagger their minutes to the extent they're never on the court together.

    Since four Warriors players represent the West, though, it's inevitable Westbrook will cross paths with a member of Golden State's roster, which will undoubtedly create an intriguing dynamic Sunday.

