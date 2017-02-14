2017 NFL Free Agency: Best Potential Bargain at Every Offensive Position

1 of 8

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Welcome, NFL teams. Take a seat around the table. I'm your adviser, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report Financial. I know you want to invest in some veteran professional football players to upgrade your respective teams, but not all of you have a lot of money to spend.

OK, some of you are actually flush with salary cap space. San Francisco, Tennessee, Tampa Bay, New England, Washington and Jacksonville can all leave the room. We'll chat later about the advantages that come with being responsible with your cap space. Or better yet, the Patriots can run that tutorial for you guys in the lobby.

Stick around, Cleveland, because you've got that whole Moneyball thing going on, and I'm pretty sure you'll be looking for bargains regardless of the fact you have more cap space than the rest of the teams in this room.

Everybody else, listen up. Especially you, Dallas, New York Jets, Kansas City and Philadelphia. You guys need to pay special attention to these recommendations, or you won't have a chance to sign anybody this spring. Take those headphones off, Jerry. Put your phone away, Ambassador Johnson.

I've done some digging, and I've identified several offensive investments that might prove to be extremely lucrative for you guys. See, I have this really unique strategy which I came up with all on my own. It's really complex, but I'll summarize it with four words: Buy low, sell high.

Here are my recommended low buys at every offensive position, along with some alternatives.