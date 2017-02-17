Ranking the Best Freshmen in College Basketball in 2016-17

17 of 17

Previous ranking: 1

Points: 15.4

Rebounds: 6.0

Assists: 7.6

Field-goal percentage: 55.1

Three-point percentage: 43.2

ESPN NBA draft projection: Second overall pick

DraftExpress NBA prospects ranking: 2

One significant question remains when discussing Lonzo Ball: How in the world can he be making 43.2 percent of his three-pointers with that weird-looking shot of his?

That is the only uncertainty about Ball, who has been most responsible for UCLA's dramatic improvement from last season. The Bruins went 15-17 last term, finishing 10th in the Pac-12 with a 6-12 conference mark. This season, UCLA is ranked No. 6 in the country, with a 23-3 record, and owns wins over Kentucky and Oregon.

The return of several starters and the addition of Leaf played roles in UCLA's turnaround, but Ball is the one orchestrating the revival of UCLA basketball. He is doing what a point guard is supposed to do: pull it all together to create the best chance for success.

Surprisingly, Ball has not yet recorded a triple-double even though he has recorded double-digit totals in assists six times and in rebounds three times. His season high in points is just 24, and the Bruins lost that game to Arizona. However, he has scored at least 17 points nine times and almost never has a bad game.

He leads the nation in assists and has a 3.05 assist-to-turnover ratio. Ball's field-goal and three-point percentages are nearly as impressive as his ball-handling numbers, but the statistic that best reveals Ball's impact is Ken Pomeroy's offensive efficiency rating. The Bruins lead the country in that metric, and Ball is the primary reason.

Ball has some defensive deficiencies, as does the entire UCLA squad, and his free-throw shooting is not great (67.1 percent). But what he does the rest of the time more than makes up for those issues.

Gary Parrish of CBSSports.com and Rob Dauster of NBCSports.com both rank Ball fourth in their latest national Player of the Year rankings. He is the only freshman among the top seven in either. Myron Medcalf of ESPN.com lists Ball as one of eight players who could carry his team to a national title.

Records and statistics include games played through Feb. 15.