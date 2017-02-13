Chris Andersen to Hornets: Latest Trade Details, Comments and Reaction

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin announced Monday that the Cavs traded center Chris Andersen and cash considerations to the Charlotte Hornets for a protected second-round pick.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, the Cavaliers will receive a 2017 top-55-protected second-round selection. Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reported the Hornets will waive Andersen, "likely" leading to the big man's retirement.

John Schuhmann of NBA.com broke down the Cavaliers' motivation for making the deal:

Andersen, 38, signed for a guaranteed $1.55 million salary last summer.

As for Charlotte's end of the deal, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer broke down the basis for the Hornets' agreeing to the swap:

The big man averaged 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12 games for the Cavaliers this season. But he tore his ACL in December and was lost for the year. He seemed to sense that his time in Cleveland was coming to a close, as he hinted Feb. 12, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

It is a championship-caliber team and [they] need certain players to be out there on the floor. It's unfortunate that I'm not able to come back this season (air quotes). We'll see. They gotta do what they gotta do to make sure they push the team into that position where they can repeat, then that's what they've gotta do. I'm aware of it, they're aware of it, we're all on the same page. We're all trying to accomplish the same goal, and that's getting them to win another championship and me be a part of it.

As for Andersen's future, he told Vardon he wants to play at least one more season, whether in Cleveland or with another team. While Andersen is now nothing more than a deep bench option, he has consistently brought energy off the bench later in his career and is a solid rebounder.

While Andersen is interested in returning for another season, it's possible NBA teams won't return that interest. He'll turn 39 in July and will be coming off an ACL tear, so teams may be wary of signing Andersen to any guaranteed money this offseason.