Carmelo Anthony Passes Charles Barkley for 25th on All-Time NBA Scoring List

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony moved past Charles Barkley and into 25th on the all-time NBA scoring list in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Anthony finished the night with 25 points, giving him 23,775 thus far in his career. Barkley ended his career with 23,757 points but required 16 seasons to reach the total. Melo has reached his current output in just 14 campaigns and has averaged more than two points per game more than Barkley did.

Next on the list for Anthony is Vince Carter (24,352), who is still active in the league. However, Carter sits just 16 points behind Allen Iverson and will likely pass him before Anthony overtakes him. Anthony has a decent shot at passing Iverson (24,368) and an outside shot at moving past Ray Allen (24,550) for 22nd on the scoring list.

For Anthony to pass Iverson this season, he would need to average approximately 22.8 points per game the rest of the way. That wouldn't be overly challenging for a player that's scored 23.2 points per contest so far this season. Carmelo has picked up his pace recently as well, averaging 26.3 points per game over the last 10.

Getting by Ray Allen this season would be a whole different monster for Anthony. He would need to score nearly 28.1 points per game the rest of the way to do so. The star veteran did score that much in three seasons during his career but just once in his six seasons with the Knicks. Even if he can't catch him this year, the 32-year-old has plenty of time left to do so.

Anthony has recently been the centerpiece of trade talks, with multiple teams being linked as potential suitors. General manager Phil Jackson has been vocal about his efforts to trade him, but Anthony has a no-trade clause that could squash any potential deal.

The Knicks have had a lot of bad press floating around recently, most notably the Charles Oakley incident. Through it all, Anthony continues to produce on the court.

Although his efforts haven't resulted in a great run by the club—going just 2-6 in its last eight games—but the Knicks (23-33) did take down the Spurs on Sunday. If he is eventually dealt and agrees to it, he would leave New York ranking seventh on the Knicks' all-time scoring list (9,805 points currently), per Basketball-Reference.com.