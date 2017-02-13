    Boston Red SoxDownload App

    Red Sox Broadcaster Jerry Remy Diagnosed with Lung Cancer Relapse

    BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 09: Raindrops are seen on the Boston Red Sox logo after game three of the American League Divison Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Indians was postponed due to weather at Fenway Park on October 9, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2017

    Jerry Remy, the color analyst for the Boston Red Sox, has been diagnosed and is set to undergo treatment for a relapse of lung cancer, according to NESN (via Chad Finn of the Boston Globe). 

    Remy also announced the news on Twitter:

    Remy, 64, has been broadcasting Red Sox games since 1988, and NESN announced that Remy plans to be in the broadcast booth again this season, per Finn.

    He was first diagnosed in 2008 and had a cancerous area removed from his lung. He had a relapse in 2013 and had surgery to remove a cancerous area from a different part of his lung but was able to continue broadcasting and didn't miss any time while recovering from surgery.

    In January, he signed a multiyear extension with NESN.

    "I’m very excited and pleased to be able to continue doing the job that I love, now heading into my 30th year and beyond with NESN," he said in a statement at the time. "I want to thank NESN and the Red Sox for all their support in the past and going forward."

     

