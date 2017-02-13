Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Moussa Dembele and Faouzi Ghoulam

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Juventus and Inter Milan have reportedly joined the long list of clubs interested in Celtic star and Chelsea target Moussa Dembele, while the Blues are also linked with a move for Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com), both Inter and Juventus are keeping a close eye on Dembele, who is enjoying a spectacular breakout campaign in the Scottish league.

The 20-year-old only joined Celtic last summer from Fulham, but his remarkable scoring form and obvious potential has already led to plenty of speculation.

As shared by Bleacher Report UK, the Frenchman seemingly scores for fun in Scotland:

Dembele is clearly too good for the level he's currently playing at, and in all likelihood, top clubs will chase his signature hard in the summer. Per the report, West Ham United tried to beat them to his services with a £20 million offer in January, but it will likely take more than that to convince Celtic to part ways with their budding star.

Chelsea have done a great job of adding young talent in the last few years, and with Michy Batshuayi seemingly not impressing manager Antonio Conte, another quality forward is needed. Juventus also have a tendency to snap up young talent before their prices soar too much, while Inter are backed by the financial might of their new Chinese owners.

Here's a look at the player they're reportedly all chasing:

Of the three clubs, Juventus seem least likely to land Dembele at this point. The Bianconeri already have the likes of Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain in the squad, and with Moise Kean and Luca Clemenza impressing in the youth academy, they're not expected to throw too much money at yet another forward.

Inter are ambitious but invested heavily in a star attacker just last summer, as Gabriel Barbosa made the move to the Italian fashion capital. That move hasn't worked out so far, and the Nerazzurri might not be willing to give up on the Brazilian just yet.

That leaves Chelsea, who didn't invest too heavily during the summer and are likely to hand Conte a nice transfer war chest if he achieves all of his objectives in his first season―something he's on course to do.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express (via the Daily Star's Lewis Winter, h/t Calciomercato.com's Edo Dalmonte) reports Conte is keen on signing Ghoulam, Napoli's star full-back who is also being watched by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Ghoulam may not be a well-known player outside of the Serie A, but like current Blues star Marcos Alonso―whom Conte knew from his time in Italy―the Algerian is a regular and consistent contributor for a good team on the peninsula.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The Blues are likely to add to their defensive depth during the summer, and the 26-year-old could be a target. Negotiating with Napoli is always tricky, however, and a move to a club desperate for a starting left-back seems more likely.