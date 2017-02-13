Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Updated Scores, Draw, Schedule After Monday's Results

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Jackson Page was the name on every snooker fans' lips at the 2017 Welsh Open as the 15-year-old defeated Jason Weston 4-3 at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on Monday.

The teenage wizard was making his debut on the professional tour and he did not let down his supporters as he won the final three frames in a row to qualify for the next stage.

In a huge schedule of first-round matches, Neil Robertson defeated legend Jimmy White 4-1 to advance to the second round.

There was a shock as John Higgins was eliminated by Sam Baird, losing his match 4-2.

Here are the first-round results:

Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Monday Results Jamie Curtis-Barrett 0-4 Shaun Murphy Tian Pengfei 4-2 Chen Zhe Neil Robertson 4-1 Jimmy White Noppon Sawngkham 0-4 Zhou Yuelong Hossein Ayouri 4-3 Sanderson Lam Dechawat Poomjaeng 1-4 Darryl Hill Fang Xiongman 1-4 Kurt Maflin Zhang Yong 2-4 Stephen Maguire Rhys Clark 2-4 Lee Walker John Higgins 2-4 Sam Baird Sean O'Sullivan 4-2 Kyren Wilson Ian Preece 1-4 John J Astley Alex Borg 4-1 Hatem Yassen Jimmy Robinson 4-3 Aditya Mehta Adam Stefanow 4-3 Michael Wild Matthew Stevens 2-4 Stuart Bingham Allan Taylor 4-1 Michael Georgiou Jason Weston 3-4 Jackson Page Cao Yupeng 1-4 Fergal O'Brien Zhang Anda 0-4 Dominic Dale Jamie Cope 4-0 Nigel Bond Paul Davison 4-0 Joe Swail Scott Donaldson 4-1 Jack Lisowski Li Hang 2-4 Mark Davis Mark Joyce 3-4 Ross Muir Chris Wakelin 4-2 Akani Songsermsawad Ben Woollaston 0-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh BBC Sport

The latest draw and schedule can be found via BBC Sport.

Monday Recap

Page displayed nerves of steel as he rallied late in his match against Weston, defeating the world No. 123 in a final-frame decider.

The youngster had to dig deep to find a way into the match as it looked like he could be sent home after an expected defeat.

China Photos/Getty Images

The 15-year-old told BBC Radio Wales (h/t BBC Sport Wales):

When I first came into the tournament it was as a wildcard. Everyone was telling me to enjoy it and use it for experience. I knew I could win a few games and that's what I did, in my first game. The first frame was a bit nerve-wracking but when I won it, I sat down a bit and I lost the next three then. When I came back in, I knew I had a chance at 3-2. I knew if I missed the blue it would be all over. It was a bit of a fluke but then it went in and all the nerves came back then.

There was a huge surprise as Higgins was defeated in his match against Baird. The world No. 48 played his best snooker as he kept the former champion in his seat during a 4-2 win.

World Snooker highlighted the result:

There were victories for Shaun Murphy, Stephen Maguire, Stuart Bingham and Robertson, as the stellar collective skipped into the next stage.

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his tournament on Tuesday as he battles Tom Ford.

Page proved he is a rising star in the sport, and fans will want to see him square off against the biggest names in snooker.

He displayed a temperament beyond his years against Weston, and has every chance of winning in the next round against a huge field of varying competitors.