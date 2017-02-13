    SnookerDownload App

    Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Updated Scores, Draw, Schedule After Monday's Results

    The white ball is played down the table towards the reds during the quarter final match between Shaun Murphy of England and Anthony McGill of Scotland in the World Snooker Championships at The Crucible in Sheffield, England on April 28, 2015. AFP PHOTO/PAUL ELLIS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2017

    Jackson Page was the name on every snooker fans' lips at the 2017 Welsh Open as the 15-year-old defeated Jason Weston 4-3 at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on Monday.

    The teenage wizard was making his debut on the professional tour and he did not let down his supporters as he won the final three frames in a row to qualify for the next stage.

    In a huge schedule of first-round matches, Neil Robertson defeated legend Jimmy White 4-1 to advance to the second round.

    There was a shock as John Higgins was eliminated by Sam Baird, losing his match 4-2.

    Here are the first-round results:

    Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Monday Results
    Jamie Curtis-Barrett0-4Shaun Murphy
    Tian Pengfei4-2Chen Zhe
    Neil Robertson4-1Jimmy White
    Noppon Sawngkham0-4Zhou Yuelong
    Hossein Ayouri4-3Sanderson Lam
    Dechawat Poomjaeng1-4Darryl Hill
    Fang Xiongman1-4Kurt Maflin
    Zhang Yong2-4Stephen Maguire
    Rhys Clark2-4Lee Walker
    John Higgins2-4Sam Baird
    Sean O'Sullivan4-2Kyren Wilson
    Ian Preece1-4John J Astley
    Alex Borg4-1Hatem Yassen
    Jimmy Robinson4-3Aditya Mehta
    Adam Stefanow4-3Michael Wild
    Matthew Stevens2-4Stuart Bingham
    Allan Taylor4-1Michael Georgiou
    Jason Weston3-4Jackson Page
    Cao Yupeng1-4Fergal O'Brien
    Zhang Anda0-4Dominic Dale
    Jamie Cope4-0Nigel Bond
    Paul Davison4-0Joe Swail
    Scott Donaldson4-1Jack Lisowski
    Li Hang2-4Mark Davis
    Mark Joyce3-4Ross Muir
    Chris Wakelin4-2Akani Songsermsawad
    Ben Woollaston0-4Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
    BBC Sport

    The latest draw and schedule can be found via BBC Sport.

     

    Monday Recap

    Page displayed nerves of steel as he rallied late in his match against Weston, defeating the world No. 123 in a final-frame decider.

    The youngster had to dig deep to find a way into the match as it looked like he could be sent home after an expected defeat.

    HAIKOU, CHINA - MAY 23: (CHINA OUT) The referee sets up the table at the beginning of a frame during the 2009 Snooker China Tour - Haikou Open on May 23, 2009 in Haikou of Hainan Province, China. The event is scheduled to run in May 23-27. (Photo by China
    China Photos/Getty Images

    The 15-year-old told BBC Radio Wales (h/t BBC Sport Wales):

    When I first came into the tournament it was as a wildcard. Everyone was telling me to enjoy it and use it for experience.

    I knew I could win a few games and that's what I did, in my first game.

    The first frame was a bit nerve-wracking but when I won it, I sat down a bit and I lost the next three then.

    When I came back in, I knew I had a chance at 3-2. I knew if I missed the blue it would be all over. It was a bit of a fluke but then it went in and all the nerves came back then.

    There was a huge surprise as Higgins was defeated in his match against Baird. The world No. 48 played his best snooker as he kept the former champion in his seat during a 4-2 win.

    World Snooker highlighted the result:

    There were victories for Shaun Murphy, Stephen Maguire, Stuart Bingham and Robertson, as the stellar collective skipped into the next stage.

    Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his tournament on Tuesday as he battles Tom Ford.

    Page proved he is a rising star in the sport, and fans will want to see him square off against the biggest names in snooker.

    He displayed a temperament beyond his years against Weston, and has every chance of winning in the next round against a huge field of varying competitors.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 