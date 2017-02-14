Champions League 2017: Odds, Live Stream for Tuesday's Round-of-16 Fixtures

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League knockout stages kick off on Tuesday, as Paris Saint-Germain play host to Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund visit Benfica.

All four teams are regulars at this stage of the competition and will like their chances of advancing. Per the oddsmakers, Barcelona and BVB are the favourites, but both PSG and Benfica carry more momentum into the tie.

Here's a look at the odds, courtesy of OddsShark.com:

Champions League Odds Home Draw Away PSG: 13/5 5/2 Barcelona: 19/20 Benfica: 13/5 53/20 BVB: 26/25 Oddsshark.com

The schedule for Tuesday:

Champions League Schedule: Tuesday Time Home Away Live Stream 7:45 p.m. BST PSG Barcelona BT Sport Live, Fox Soccer 2Go 7:45 p.m. BST Benfica BVB BT Sport Live, Fox Soccer 2Go Liversoccertv.com

To access the BT Sport Live app, click here. For Fox Soccer 2Go, click here.

PSG have won 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions and enter Tuesday's clash fresh off a 3-0 drubbing of Bordeaux at the Matmut Atlantique. Les Parisiens are firing on all cylinders and have closed the gap to AS Monaco to just three points in Ligue 1.

Uruguayan hitman Edinson Cavani has been in fantastic form of late, and as shared by ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson, he has an extra reason to play well on Tuesday:

Barcelona cruised to a routine 6-0 win over Alaves in their last La Liga outing, but the Catalans lost Aleix Vidal in the process. The right-back suffered a gruesome ankle injury, and he won't be in action again this season, per sports writer Sid Lowe.

The Catalans trail Real Madrid by just a single point in La Liga, but Los Blancos have two matches in hand and have been in fine form of late. While the Spanish title race isn't over, Barcelona's chances of catching their rivals seem slim.

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/Getty Images

The Champions League appears to be the club's main objective at this point, but winning that will be easier said than done.

An over-reliance on Lionel Messi's creative abilities has been an issue in the last few months, and while smaller teams like Alaves can be easily brushed aside, the Blaugrana have struggled against stronger outfits.

PSG's defensive prowess―they've conceded just 18 goals in 25 matches in Ligue 1 so far―and the form of the duo of Cavani and Julian Draxler make the French champions a dangerous side. Per L'Equipe (h/t Johnson), it sounds as if they'll draw inspiration from Atletico Madrid:

Dortmund slumped to an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Darmstadt on Saturday, a dreadful result against the last-placed team in the Bundesliga. With Benfica still clinging to the lead in the Portuguese league, it's clear which team has the better form in this tie.

BVB are not a club in crisis, but a defeat on Tuesday is the last thing manager Thomas Tuchel's young side needs.

Per football writer Lars Pollmann, the team will be without one of their key experienced forwards on Tuesday:

Benfica will be without Alex Grimaldo, who wasn't registered to play in the Champions League, and according to Planet Benfica's David Pritchett, veteran forward Jonas is a doubt. Greek striker Kostas Mitroglou has been the team's main danger man this season, however, and he should feast on Dortmund's shaky defence.