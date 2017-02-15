Premier League Player Rankings: Sadio Mane Rises, Spurs Stars Fall En Masse

2 of 21

Michael Steele/Getty Images

40. Yaya Toure, Manchester City (new!)

Eligible for the rankings now he's played enough games, it's time to honour one of the greatest comebacks in recent memory. Toure has been imperious in midfield since making amends with his manager.

39. Juan Mata, Manchester United (new!)

Helped create the goal he eventually stuck away with some super-slick football between the lines. He and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are on the same wave length and defences can't stop them.

38. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manchester United (new!)

Pushes back into the rankings after recovering from his strange two-month slumber at the end of 2016. Linked superbly with Paul Pogba against Watford and assisted Anthony Martial's goal.

37. Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool (new!)

Wijnaldum's been yo-yoing in and out of this top 40 for weeks, so let's hope he can find some grip this time. His all-round performance against Spurs on Saturday was absolutely outstanding.

36. Michael Keane, Burnley (+1)

Played one hell of a game to stymie Diego Costa; few can claim to have done that in their careers, but Keane, at 24 years of age, can pop it on his CV.