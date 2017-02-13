    Alabama Crimson Tide FootballDownload App

    Lester Cotton Arrested: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction on Alabama OL

    FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2016, file photo, Alabama offensive lineman Lester Cotton (66) and offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) line up against Southern California during an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas. Robinson was selected to the 2016 AP All-America college football team, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2017

    Alabama offensive lineman Lester Cotton was arrested Friday on drug charges after police found marijuana and related items in his vehicle following a traffic stop. 

    Kelvin Reynolds of WBRC Fox6 News reported the news. Officers said they "smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle" after pulling Cotton over around 11 p.m. Friday night. 

    The sophomore spent most of last season backing up Jonah Williams at the right tackle spot and as a reserve guard. He started three games at right guard and was the starting left guard to open the Crimson Tide's season before Nick Saban made a switch. 

    Ranked as one of the nation's best offensive guards coming out of high school by Scout, Cotton has not made much of an impact in his first two years in Tuscaloosa. He is expected to compete for a starting job again in 2017.

    Marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia are both misdemeanors in the state of Alabama. The crimes each carry jail time of up to one year and/or a fine up to $6,000 if convicted.

    Alabama has not released a statement on Cotton's arrest.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 