Lester Cotton Arrested: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction on Alabama OL

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Alabama offensive lineman Lester Cotton was arrested Friday on drug charges after police found marijuana and related items in his vehicle following a traffic stop.

Kelvin Reynolds of WBRC Fox6 News reported the news. Officers said they "smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle" after pulling Cotton over around 11 p.m. Friday night.

The sophomore spent most of last season backing up Jonah Williams at the right tackle spot and as a reserve guard. He started three games at right guard and was the starting left guard to open the Crimson Tide's season before Nick Saban made a switch.

Ranked as one of the nation's best offensive guards coming out of high school by Scout, Cotton has not made much of an impact in his first two years in Tuscaloosa. He is expected to compete for a starting job again in 2017.

Marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia are both misdemeanors in the state of Alabama. The crimes each carry jail time of up to one year and/or a fine up to $6,000 if convicted.

Alabama has not released a statement on Cotton's arrest.