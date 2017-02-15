Champions League 2017: Odds, Live Stream for Wednesday's Round-of-16 Fixtures

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid will hope to take another big step towards defending their title on Wednesday, as they host an in-form Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The first leg of what should be a thrilling tie isn’t the only high-class action to savour on the night. Carlo Ancelotti, who has won this competition three times as a coach, will hope to see his Bayern Munich side secure an advantage at the Allianz Arena, as they host Premier League outfit Arsenal.

After two absorbing matches were played out on Tuesday in the round of 16, expect more of the same on Wednesday night. Here are the latest odds ahead of the matches, where to catch the fixtures via an online stream and a preview of these two crucial first-leg encounters.

Champions League 2016-17: Wednesday Odds Real Madrid vs. Napoli Match Result Home win (57/100) Draw (7/2) Away win (11/2) First Goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo (12/5) Dries Mertens (7/1) Isco (8/1) Karim Benzema (10/3) James Rodriguez (8/1) Lorenzo Insigne (10/1) Alvaro Morata (4/1) Lucas Vazquez (8/1) Jose Callejon (10/1) Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal Match Result Home win (1/2) Draw (7/2) Away win (13/2) First Goalscorer Robert Lewandowski (9/4) Alexis Sanchez (15/2) Kingsley Coman (15/2) Arjen Robben (5/1) Olivier Giroud (15/2) Franck Ribery (15/2) Thomas Muller (11/2) Douglas Costa (15/2) Joshua Kimmich (8/1) Oddsshark and Oddschecker

Real Madrid vs. Napoli

Under the astute guidance of Maurizio Sarri, Napoli have been one of the most exhilarating teams to watch anywhere in European football this season. This match is a chance to show they have fortitude to match that flair.

“This [Maurizio] Sarri team, with the speed and quality that it possesses, can get a result against anyone,” boldly claimed goalkeeper Pepe Reina ahead of the contest, per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia). “They must, however, believe in themselves and their chance of winning. There is no reason to be afraid.”

Getty Images/Getty Images

The front three—Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and former Madrid man Jose Callejon—will definitely unsettle the hosts. Squawka Football recently summed up how dangerous they are going forward:

An open game will allow Madrid’s attacking players room to flourish, too, which is a potentially dangerous prospect for the visitors.

After all, while Zinedine Zidane’s side haven’t been particularly free-flowing in their attacking play recently, they have footballers who can swing a match their way when given time in possession. Napoli will be punished if they leave the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Isco unattended.

Madrid have the quality to exploit Napoli's attacking approach. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Per OptaJose, the European champions have a very good record against the Serie A side:

It’s unlikely they’ll have played a Napoli team quite so dangerous during that time. Expect the visitors to show ambition at the Santiago Bernabeu, something that’ll see them find the back of the net. Madrid, however, have enough experience and quality to take a narrow advantage to Naples.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Napoli

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal

Although Bayern supporters are still waiting for their team to fully click into gear under Ancelotti, these are the occasions that prompted the club to appoint him as Pep Guardiola’s replacement.

TF-Images/Getty Images

The Italian is a specialist in the Champions League knockout stages. In 2014, he steered Real Madrid through to glory in style, calling on all of his tactical acumen and experience to help the club clinch their 10th Champions League crown; the challenge for Ancelotti is to do the same with Bayern, something his predecessor could not accomplish.

ESPN FC’s David Amoyal believes the manager can be the ace in the pack for Bayern in the chase for glory:

There’s no doubt they’ll have to improve, though; Bayern toiled for long spells against Ingolstadt at the weekend, before getting out of jail with two stoppage-time goals.

If Arsenal are at their best, they have the quality to give the German champions a bloody nose on their home patch. But the Gunners have showcased some vulnerabilities of their own in recent weeks and were far from intimidating as they stuttered to a 2-0 win against Hull City on Saturday.

Arsenal need to up their game to get the better of Bayern. Clive Rose/Getty Images

As the tournament’s official Twitter feed noted ahead of this contest, they’ve not fared particularly well down the years against the Bavarians:

In Alexis Sanchez and Robert Lewandowski, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, respectively, have two of the most dangerous forwards in the competition at their disposal. They’re both capable of playing a decisive role for their sides and have shown an appetite for the big occasion.

But the Germans are bristling with players who have excelled in these high-pressure situations, while Arsenal have wilted on the grand stage against top opponents many times in the past. It’s tough to see that trend changing here.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Arsenal