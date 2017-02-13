NHL Teams Have Fun with New NBA Social Media Policy, Sacramento Joins the Party
The NBA recently sent teams a memo outlining what is and what is not acceptable for franchises to do on their official social media accounts—in other words, no more trolling or taking shots at each other.
The key detail in that story is that it's an NBA-specific mandate. What that means is other leagues still have the ability to have some fun...and apparently so do NBA teams, as long as it's not NBA-on-NBA crime.
As you might imagine, NBA teams initially took the new rules to the extreme, going out of their way to be nice to each other. On Sunday, NHL teams attempted to follow Adam Silver's new rules. However, it didn't last long.
Dallas Stars @DallasStars
@PredsNHL let's all have fun and have a good game toda...wait, wrong league we hope we win and you lose. because this is sports.2/12/2017, 7:49:38 PM
Nashville Predators @PredsNHL
. @DallasStars well, we don't like you. So there. Go sports!2/12/2017, 7:59:24 PM
Nashville Predators @PredsNHL
. @DallasStars https://t.co/0gl89rxZl02/13/2017, 1:56:43 AM
Well, the Sacramento Kings—a team that many people, um, credit for the social media policy—noticed what the Dallas Stars were up to. That got them in on the fun.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
.@DallasStars @PredsNHL @ us next time 👍🏼2/13/2017, 1:05:19 AM
Dallas Stars @DallasStars
.@SacramentoKings we're here for you if you need to vent2/13/2017, 1:15:43 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Remember when you guys were up 3-1? @Indians are there for you if you need to vent too 😀 https://t.co/Hqx4m0TPtv2/13/2017, 1:23:42 AM
The Cleveland Indians have arguably the best account in MLB and aren't afraid to clap back, something the Kings learned quickly:
Cleveland Indians @Indians
.@SacramentoKings It's been 14 years since you had a lead in a playoff series. https://t.co/regURNC7gd2/13/2017, 1:56:22 AM
Fortunately for Kings fans, Sacramento had a response ready:
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
.@Indians 1948 😁2/13/2017, 2:14:57 AM
Fun fact: The Kings franchise's last (and only) championship came in 1951, albeit when the team was the Rochester Royals. So the team does have just enough room to talk some smack to the Cleveland Indians, who last won a championship in 1948.
The NBA's new social media policy had potential to kill a lot of fun. As it turns out, it has actually generated some unexpected Twitter battles. And it's great.
