NHL Teams Have Fun with New NBA Social Media Policy, Sacramento Joins the Party

via AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

The NBA recently sent teams a memo outlining what is and what is not acceptable for franchises to do on their official social media accounts—in other words, no more trolling or taking shots at each other.

The key detail in that story is that it's an NBA-specific mandate. What that means is other leagues still have the ability to have some fun...and apparently so do NBA teams, as long as it's not NBA-on-NBA crime.

As you might imagine, NBA teams initially took the new rules to the extreme, going out of their way to be nice to each other. On Sunday, NHL teams attempted to follow Adam Silver's new rules. However, it didn't last long.

Well, the Sacramento Kings—a team that many people, um, credit for the social media policy—noticed what the Dallas Stars were up to. That got them in on the fun.

The Cleveland Indians have arguably the best account in MLB and aren't afraid to clap back, something the Kings learned quickly:

Fortunately for Kings fans, Sacramento had a response ready:

Fun fact: The Kings franchise's last (and only) championship came in 1951, albeit when the team was the Rochester Royals. So the team does have just enough room to talk some smack to the Cleveland Indians, who last won a championship in 1948.

The NBA's new social media policy had potential to kill a lot of fun. As it turns out, it has actually generated some unexpected Twitter battles. And it's great.

[ESPN, Twitter]