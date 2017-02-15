Matching Top Free-Agent Quarterbacks on the Market to Best Team Fits

1 of 7

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

There are two types of teams in the National Football League.

There are those who have franchise quarterbacks and will do anything to keep them. And then there are those who do not and will do anything to get one.

That latter group is generally out of luck in free agency, largely because of the former. Of the quarterbacks set to hit the open market, very few have any real potential to be or resume as an NFL starter. Teams just don't let players like that slip away.

That's why the player atop that list (Kirk Cousins of the Washington Redskins) all but certainly won't hit the market at all.

However, that doesn't mean the cupboard is completely bare. Brian Hoyer of the Chicago Bears has made 31 career starts in the regular season. Ryan Fitzpatrick of the New York Jets has started well over 100...

And while Mike Glennon of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has only started 18, there will be no shortage of teams willing to let him take a stab at starting more.

Each of these signal-callers will have no shortage of suitors. There isn't a position in the NFL where demand is greater than under center.

Still, all suitors are not created equal—some fits are better than others.

And with that in mind, here's the best potential match for each of this year's current free agents-to be at the quarterback position.