Derek Jeter's Wife Hannah Announces Pregnancy in the Players' Tribune Exclusive

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Hannah Jeter, supermodel and wife of former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, announced the couple is expecting its first child, a daughter, in a piece published for the Players' Tribune on Monday.

"Whatever her name is, I know she'll run circles around him," Hannah Jeter wrote. "We want our kids' lives to be as 'normal' as possible. They're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They're going to have to be some strong little people. We don't want them to be defined by their dad's name—for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they'll have that the rest of the world doesn't. It will be special, and it will be theirs."

Derek, famously a bachelor during his playing career, married last July. Hannah Jeter was formerly known as Hannah Davis, an American model who earned the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover.

Derek Jeter, 42, retired from baseball after the 2014 season. He earned 14 All-Star appearances and five World Series championships across 20 seasons, all in New York. The Yankees will retire Jeter's No. 2 on May 14.

"I want them to know Derek Jeter. I feel some sadness—and Derek must as well—thinking about how our children will never get to experience that time in his life," Hannah Jeter wrote of his playing career. "We can show them videos, and photos, and memorabilia—I already can't wait to show them footage of that last night at the Stadium. But I know it won't be quite the same. I'll tell them myself: You had to be there.

And I'm sure that both of us will be thinking about that in May."

Jeter will become the 22nd player in Yankees history to have his number retired. In an odd twist, his jersey retirement will likely ensure no Yankees player ever wears a single-digit number again. The only remaining single digit not retired is zero, which has never been worn by a Yankee, per Baseball-Reference.